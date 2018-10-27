Honda Grazia Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

Honda has announced that its premium 125cc scooter, the Grazia, has crossed the two lakh sales milestone. Launched in November 2017, the Grazia has done well in terms of sales. For instance, it sold over 50,000 units within the first three months of its launch, 1 lakh units in a mere six months and crossed the 2 lakh mark within the next 5 months. Apart from domestic sales, the scooter is also exported to SAARC countries and Latin America as well.

Even though the Grazia resembles the Honda Dio to some extent, it’s designed to be sharper. This has played a major role in the scooter’s success as it has drawn a huge chunk of younger buyers to Honda’s fold. In terms of features, the Honda Grazia gets LED headlights (a segment first), an all-digital instrument console with an integrated three-step ‘eco speed’ indicator and a cubby hole placed in the front apron for extra storage.

It shares its 124.9cc engine, which produces 8.5PS and 10.54Nm, with the Activa 125 and gets a 5.3-litre fuel tank, which gives it a range of around 240km.

The Honda Grazia is currently offered in three variants - STD, Alloy, and DLX - which are priced at Rs 59,922, Rs 61,852 and Rs 64,293, respectively. It competes against the Suzuki Access 125, Hero Destini 125, TVS NTorq 125 and the Aprilia SR 125.

Honda GRAZIA crosses 2 Lac+ Sales Mark!

GRAZIA is Honda’s New Advanced Urban Scooter

Gurugram, October 25, 2018: Honda 2Wheelers India, the undisputed leader of scooterization in India, today announced that GRAZIA – its 125cc advanced urban scooter has created a new milestone.

The GRAZIA has now delighted 2 lac trend-setting urban customers in just 11 months since its launch.

Speaking on the milestone achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria - Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “A perfect blend of Youthful Innovation with advanced features, GRAZIA offers a powerful performance with modern style & advanced attributes. Launched with industry first features like the 1st Scooter in India with All Digital Instrumentation, 3 Step Eco Speed Indicator & bright LED headlamp, the Sales progress of GRAZIA reaffirms that customers are upgrading to Honda’s latest technology & innovation.”

India is now experiencing a new ride the GRAZIA way!

Launched in November 2017, youngster’s preference for Honda’s urban advanced 125cc scooter GRAZIA has only increased with time.

In just 3 months of its launch, GRAZIA sales crossed 50,000 units mark and made its debut in the ‘Top 10 Selling scooters of India’.

In April 2018, GRAZIA sales crossed the milestone 1 lac units mark - a mere 6 months since its launch.

Continuing to further gain the popularity, GRAZIA is now the choice of 2 lac+ customers, with the latest 2nd lac customers, added in shorter time span of just 5 months.

GRAZIA is now spreading its light not only in India but also in world and is exported to neighboring SAARC countries and Latin America too!

