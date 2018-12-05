Honda December Offers: Extended Warranty, Free Insurance, Exchange Bonus & More

No offers on cars like Accord Hybrid and the CR-V.

Free two year/unlimited km extended warranty on the Amaze.

City gets free insurance and exchange bonus of upto Rs 20,000.

With 2018 coming to an end, it is that time of the year when carmakers offer big discounts across their lineups to clear stock. Today, we bring you a complete lowdown of what offers Honda has rolled out for the month of December.

Honda is giving various kinds of offers across all cars in its lineup save for the Accord Hybrid and the recently launched CR-V. Benefits range from free extended warranty, free insurance (only through Honda Assurance), accessories to exchange bonuses. Honda is also offering corporate discounts with its cars, but they vary from region to region. Buyers will have to contact their nearest dealers to know about them.

Takeaway:

We would suggest you to avail the offers on any of these Honda cars only if you plan on keeping it for more than five years. However, if you are someone who changes cars frequently (within 5 years), we suggest you postpone your purchase till 2019, since the benefits on offer here are not of much value. Buying an MY-2019 car will benefit you at the time of resale as it will have a better resale value than an MY-2018 car.

Source: cardekho.com