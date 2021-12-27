Home Minster Amit Shah To Address Three Public Rallies In UP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Union Home minister visits multiple districts in UP as part of BJP's campaign for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

2021-12-27T18:07:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 6:07 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address public meetings in Hardoi, Sultanpur and Bhadohi districts on Tuesday as part of the BJP's campaign for the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh media co-incharge, Himanshu Dubey, on Monday said Shah is scheduled to visit the state on Tuesday and address three rallies as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'.

Shah will address a public meeting at 12 noon at GIC Ground in Hardoi, at 2 pm at Awas Vikas Maidan in Omnagar in Sultanpur and at 4 pm at Vibhuti Narayan Government Inter College Ground in Bhadohi's Gyanpur, Dubey said.

(With PTI Inputs)

