Amit Shah Scheduled To Visit Maharashtra, Telangana & MP To Take Part In A Number Of Programmes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh from Friday during which he is likely to attend a slew of programmes and address rallies.

According to an official spokesperson, Shah will visit Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday where he is scheduled to participate in a tree plantation drive organized by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Here Shah will be planting the 10 millionth sapling of this drive in 2021,

The CAPFs have so far planted 99.99 lakh saplings this year and last year had planted about 1.47 crore saplings.

Thereafter, Shah will inaugurate a blood donation camp in Nirmal district of Telangana on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

He will also address a public rally in Nirmal district.

On Saturday, the home minister will visit Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to pay floral tributes at the statues of Veer Balidani Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah.

While in Jabalpur, Shah will participate in a programme to honour the tribal leaders, who participated in the independence movement, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of country's independence.

He will also launch the 'Ujwala 2.0 Yojana' and participate in a conference of booth presidents of the BJP in the Jabalpur parliamentary constituency.

(With PTI Inputs)