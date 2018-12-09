On the final pool day of 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, Germany beat Malaysia 5-3 to maintain their unbeaten run and win Pool C, while the Netherlands thrash Pakistan 5-1 on Sunday.

Four-time champions Pakistan and three-time winners the Netherlands became the latest teams to qualify for the next round. And with that, the line-ups for the knock-outs, including those of crossovers, have been confirmed.

Qualified teams (winners first):

Pool A: Argentina, France and New Zealand; Spain eliminated

Pool B: Australia, England and China; Ireland eliminated

Pool C: India, Belgium and Canada; South Africa eliminated

Pool D: Germany, the Netherlands and Pakistan; Malaysia eliminated.

Crossover fixtures:

Crossover 1 - December 10, 4:45 PM IST: Pool B 2 (England) vs Pool A 3 (New Zealand)

Crossover 2 - December 10, 7:00 PM IST: Pool A 2 (France) vs Pool B 3 (China)

Crossover 3 - December 11, 4:45 PM IST: Pool C 2 (Belgium) vs Pool D 3 (Pakistan)

Crossover 4 - December 11, 7:00 PM IST: Pool D 2 (Netherlands) vs Pool C 3 (Canada)

Quarter-finals:

December 12, 4:45 PM IST: Argentina vs Winners of crossover 1

December 12, 7:00 PM IST: Australia vs Winners of crossover 2

December 13, 4:45 PM IST: India vs Winners of crossover 4

December 13, 7:00 PM IST: Germany vs Winners of crossover 3

Both the semi-finals and the final are scheduled for December 15 and 16 respectively.