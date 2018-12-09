﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Hockey World Cup: Who Plays Whom In The Next Round And When Is India's Next Match?

Hockey World Cup: Who Plays Whom In The Next Round And When Is India's Next Match?

Both the semi-finals and the final are scheduled for December 15 and 16 respectively.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2018
Hockey World Cup: Who Plays Whom In The Next Round And When Is India's Next Match?
PTI Photo
Hockey World Cup: Who Plays Whom In The Next Round And When Is India's Next Match?
outlookindia.com
2018-12-09T22:16:58+0530
Also Read

On the final pool day of 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, Germany beat Malaysia 5-3 to maintain their unbeaten run and win Pool C, while the Netherlands thrash Pakistan 5-1 on Sunday.

Four-time champions Pakistan and three-time winners the Netherlands became the latest teams to qualify for the next round. And with that, the line-ups for the knock-outs, including those of crossovers, have been confirmed.

Qualified teams (winners first):

Pool A: Argentina, France and New Zealand; Spain eliminated
Pool B: Australia, England and China; Ireland eliminated
Pool C: India, Belgium and Canada; South Africa eliminated
Pool D: Germany, the Netherlands and Pakistan; Malaysia eliminated.

Crossover fixtures:

Crossover 1 - December 10, 4:45 PM IST: Pool B 2 (England) vs Pool A 3 (New Zealand)
Crossover 2 - December 10, 7:00 PM IST: Pool A 2 (France) vs Pool B 3 (China)

Crossover 3 - December 11, 4:45 PM IST: Pool C 2 (Belgium) vs Pool D 3 (Pakistan)
Crossover 4 - December 11, 7:00 PM IST: Pool D 2 (Netherlands) vs Pool C 3 (Canada)

Quarter-finals:

December 12, 4:45 PM IST: Argentina vs Winners of crossover 1
December 12, 7:00 PM IST: Australia vs Winners of crossover 2

December 13, 4:45 PM IST: India vs Winners of crossover 4
December 13, 7:00 PM IST: Germany vs Winners of crossover 3

Both the semi-finals and the final are scheduled for December 15 and 16 respectively.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Odisha Bhubaneswar Hockey World Cup Hockey Odisha Hockey World Cup 2018 FIH Hockey World Cup Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hockey World Cup: Netherlands Thrash Pakistan 5-1 In Blue-Ribbon Contest; Both Teams Qualify For Next Round
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters