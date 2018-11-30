Hockey World Cup, Germany Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming, Squads, When And Where To Watch The Pool D Match Live

In the second Pool D match of the 2018 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, four-time champions Pakistan will take on two-time winners Germany. It will be a blockbuster clash between two of the most successful teams.

The match will be a replay of the 2014 Champions Trophy final, which the Europeans won by two goals to nil. Clubbed in the Group of Death, along with former champions The Netherlands and Malaysia, Pakistan would look to shrug off years of disappointment and a chaotic build up when they take on higher-ranked Germany.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Germany vs Pakistan, Pool D Match

Date: December 1 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: The Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

TV Guide: Star Sports Network; Germany - DAZN, Pakistan - Sony

Live Streaming: Hotstar, FIH official Youtube channel

Past performances:

Germans have completed in each of previous 13 editions, while Pakistan are returning after missing the 2014 edition.

Germany: Winners in 2002 and 2006; runners-up in 1982 and 2010

Pakistan: Winners in 1971, 1978, 1982 and 1994; runners-up in 1975 and 1990.

Squads:

Germany: Mark Appel, Tobias Walter, Florian Fuchs, Benedikt Furk, Mats Grambusch, Tom Grambusch, Johannes Grosse, Martin Haner (c), Tobias Hauke, Timm Herzbruch, Dieter Linnekogel, Marco Miltkau, Mathias Muller, Dan Nguyen Luong, Christopher Ruhr, Ferdinand Weinke, Niklas Wellen, Lukas Windfeder

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Aleem Bilal, Mubashar Ali, Toseeq Arshad, Tasawar Abbas, Rashid Mehmood, Muhammad Irfan Jr., Muhammad Atiq, Ali Shan, Muhammad Rizwan Sr. (c), Mazhar Abbas, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Zubair, Faisal Qadir, Ajaz Ahmed, Abu Mahmood, Muhammad Irfan