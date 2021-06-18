June 18, 2021
High Court Warns Of Third Wave In Delhi If Covid Protocol Not Followed

The HC took cognisance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in various markets in the national

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:57 pm
The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations
The Delhi High Court Friday warned of a third wave in the national capital if Covid protocols not followed.

The HC took cognisance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in various markets in Delhi and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all.

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for Covid-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

(PTI inputs)

