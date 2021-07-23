July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ex-CM Of UP Kalyan Singh Is On Life Support, Condition Is Critical: Hospital

Ex-CM Of UP Kalyan Singh Is On Life Support, Condition Is Critical: Hospital

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Outlook Web Desk 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:15 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ex-CM Of UP Kalyan Singh Is On Life Support, Condition Is Critical: Hospital
Doctors on Friday informed that the health condition of Kalyan Singh is critical now and he is on life support
PTI
Ex-CM Of UP Kalyan Singh Is On Life Support, Condition Is Critical: Hospital
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T13:15:49+05:30

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Friday said that the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he is on life support.

According to the hospital's statement, his health status is constantly monitored by the senior doctors of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology departments.

"Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He is on life saving support system (ventilator)," a release issued by the hospital said.

Director of the institute Prof R K Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it added.

The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Drone Shot In Jammu Was Assembled, Parts Were Made In China, Taiwan, Hong Kong: Police

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Kalyan Singh Lucknow EX-CM of Uttar Pradesh Critical Health Condition Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos