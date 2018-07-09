'Hang The Convicts As Soon As Possible': Parents Of December 16 Gang-Rape Victim

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the December 16, 2012, gang-rape and murder case.

Reacting to the verdict, mother of the victim, Asha Devi, requested the judiciary to tighten its judicial system and serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them at the earliest.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It's affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them as soon as possible and help other girls and women," Asha Devi said while speaking to the media.

Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It's affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them as soon as possible & help other girls&women: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi pic.twitter.com/9BJUGULRQC — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

"They were not juveniles. It is unfortunate that they committed such a crime. This decision reaffirms our trust in the court that we will definitely get justice," Asha Devi added.

Advertisement opens in new window

Badrinath Singh, the father of Nirbhaya, said: "We knew that the review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by and threat to women have gone up in this span. I believe sooner they're hanged, better it is."

We knew that review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by & threat to women have gone up in this span. I believe sooner they're hanged, better it is: Badrinath Singh,father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim on SC's dismissal of 3 accused review petition pic.twitter.com/75xWcRmVOA — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan rejected the review pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23), saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

Advertisement opens in new window

The apex court said the death row convicts failed to point out "error apparent on the face of record" in the judgement.

READ ALSO: December 16 Gang Rape Convicts To Hang, SC Rejects Review Plea

The bench also said that these three convicts were heard elaborately during the stage of their appeal against the Delhi High Court's judgement and no case has been made out by them for review of the apex court's verdict upholding the death penalty.

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), did not file a review petition against the apex court's May 5, 2017 judgement.

"It is a victorious moment. Faith in the judiciary has been reinstated. We are satisfied today. The only request to the Central government is to expedite whatever process is to follow now," said Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of victim's family.

Rekha Sharma, the chairman of National Commission for Women (NCW), also welcomed the decision.

Advertisement opens in new window

"It's a landmark decision. This judgement shows that law takes its own course in this country."