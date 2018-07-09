The Website
09 July 2018 Last Updated at 3:30 pm National

'Hang The Convicts As Soon As Possible': Parents Of December 16 Gang-Rape Victim

Reacting to the verdict, mother of the victim, Asha Devi, requested the judiciary to tighten its judicial system and serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them at the earliest.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI File Photo
2018-07-09T15:40:26+0530

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed pleas filed by three out of the four convicts seeking review of its verdict upholding the death penalty awarded to them in the December 16, 2012, gang-rape and murder case.

Reacting to the verdict,  mother of the victim, Asha Devi,  requested the judiciary to tighten its judicial system and serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them at the earliest.

"Our struggle does not end here. Justice is getting delayed. It's affecting other daughters of the society. I request judiciary to tighten their judicial system, serve justice to Nirbhaya by hanging them as soon as possible and help other girls and women," Asha Devi said while speaking to the media.  

"They were not juveniles. It is unfortunate that they committed such a crime. This decision reaffirms our trust in the court that we will definitely get justice," Asha Devi added.

Badrinath Singh, the father of Nirbhaya, said:  "We knew that the review petition will be dismissed. But what next? So much time has gone by and  threat to women have gone up in this span. I believe sooner they're hanged, better it is." 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan rejected the review pleas filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23), saying no grounds have been made out by them for review of the verdict.

The apex court said the death row convicts failed to point out "error apparent on the face of record" in the judgement.

The bench also said that these three convicts were heard elaborately during the stage of their appeal against the Delhi High Court's judgement and no case has been made out by them for review of the apex court's verdict upholding the death penalty.

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), did not file a review petition against the apex court's May 5, 2017 judgement.

"It is a victorious moment. Faith in the judiciary has been reinstated. We are satisfied today. The only request to the Central government is to expedite whatever process is to follow now," said Rohan Mahajan, the lawyer of victim's family.

Rekha Sharma, the chairman of National Commission for Women (NCW),  also welcomed the decision.

"It's a landmark decision. This judgement shows that law takes its own course in this country." 

 

