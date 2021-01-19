Truck Runs Over 15 Migrant Workers Near Surat While They Were Asleep

January 19, 2021
The mishap killed 15, while 8 were injured when the truck crushed them near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat

Outlook Web Bureau 19 January 2021
In a grieving incident on Tuesday, fifteen migrant labourers were killed after a speeding truck crushed them and ran over them when they were peacefully sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district , police said.

The mishap occurred near Kosamba village, which is situated at around 60 km from Surat, police said

All those killed hailed from Rajasthan, police added.

While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital after the truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police reported

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

With PTI Inputs

