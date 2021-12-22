Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Govt Doesn't Agree With India's Rank In World Press Freedom Index: I&B Minister

The minister asserted that the government is committed to ensure the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India. | PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

2021-12-22T17:57:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 5:57 pm

The Centre does not agree with conclusions drawn by Reporters Without Borders about press freedom in India for various reasons, including very low sample size and little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question on India being placed at 142 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, compiled and published by the Reporters Without Borders this year, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the adoption of the methodology by the publisher of the report is "questionable and non-transparent".

"The World Press Freedom Index is published by a foreign non government-organisation, Reporters Without Borders. The government does not subscribe to its views and country rankings and does not agree to the conclusions drawn by this organisation for various reasons, including very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent, lack of clear definition of press freedom, among others," he said. The minister asserted that the government is committed to ensure the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

-With PTI Inputs

