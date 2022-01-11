Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Four IITs, Including Delhi And Madras, Get New Directors

While IIT-Bombay professor Rangan Banerjee has been appointed as the next director of IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras professor V Kamakoti has been appointed as the director of the institute, they said. Kamakoti designed India's first indigenously-developed microprocessor 'SHAKTI'.

Four IITs, Including Delhi And Madras, Get New Directors
IIT Kharagpur, whose director Damodar Acharya is under the scanner. | Sandipan Chatterjee

Trending

Four IITs, Including Delhi And Madras, Get New Directors
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T11:52:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:52 am

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Delhi, Madras, Mandi and Indore got new directors on Monday, according to officials.

Laxmidhar Behera, electrical engineering professor at IIT-Kanpur, has been appointed the director of IIT-Mandi and Suhas Joshi, mechanical engineering professor and the dean of alumni and corporate relations at IIT-Bombay, has been appointed the next director of IIT-Indore, the officials said.

Ranjan Banerjee, a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in IIT Bombay, is a B.Tech (Mechanical) from the same institute. Later, he obtained a PhD (Mechanical Engineering), also from IIT Bombay. Incumbent IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao congratulated Banerjee. "I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof Banerjee," he tweeted.

An Alumnus of IIT Madras, V Kamakoti, is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras. He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India. Kamakoti, who is a faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, led the Research team that designed and booted up India’s first Indigenously-developed Microprocessor ‘SHAKTI’ that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems.

"In the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on inter disciplinary translational research of relevance to our Nation. We have also reached out to large number of students through NPTEL, Swayam and On-line degree programs. With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy," he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Newly appointed Director of IIT Mandi, Laxmidhar Behera is currently associated with the Department of Electrical Engineering as a Professor in the Control and Automation Specialization. He heads the Intelligent Systems and Control Laboratory at IIT Kanpur and extensively focuses on developing automation solutions to industrial and domestic problems.

Suhas Joshi, who has been appointed as IIT Indore Director is a Fellow of Indian National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Sciences. He works on improving productivity and quality of multi-scale machining processes through physics-based modelling and characterization.

Joshi worked as a post-doctoral researcher at Georgia Tech., USA (2002) and served as a Visiting Faculty at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA (2005-06). He was also the Head of Mechanical Engineering Department, IIT Bombay during 2014-17.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi IITs IIT Madras Director
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

How Porn Added Flavour To Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Visa Controversy

Outlook Web Bureau / Pranksters hacked Novak Djokovic's virtual deportation hearing in Melbourne as it crashed several times and streamed loud music and pornography.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement