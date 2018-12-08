Ford December Offers: Cash Discounts, Exchange Bonuses On Figo, EcoSport & More

Figo Titanium AT available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.09 lakh

With 2018 drawing to a close, Ford has announced various cash discounts and exchange bonuses across its product lineup. So if you were looking to grab the keys to a MY’18 Ford, there’s no better time than now. Here’s the breakdown of the various discounts on popular models, including the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle and EcoSport:

Apart from the Mustang, Ford is offering a range of cash discounts and exchange bonuses across all models in its lineup. The discounts vary depending on the variant but are valid across India till 31 December, 2018.

The Ford Figo hatchback gets the biggest cash discount of up to Rs 1.1 lakh in the top petrol-automatic variant. Ford is expected to launch a facelifted version of the Figo in 2019. There’s no exchange bonus on the recently-updated Aspire compact sedan or the EcoSport or the Freestyle, but there are small cash discounts on all three of those models. The exchange bonus on the middle variant of the Endeavour SUV goes up to Rs 1 lakh. Other variants get minor cash discounts too. But it’s worth noting that the Endeavour is also expected to get a facelift next year. There is, however, no discount on the Signature variant of the EcoSport.

If you plan to change cars frequently (within 5 years), we suggest that you wait till 2019 to make your purchase. The reason being that an MY’19 car holds a higher resale value than an MY’18 model.

Source: cardekho.com