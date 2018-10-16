﻿
In the final phase, the electorate will seal the fate of 150 candidates in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. As many as 260 candidates will be contesting for 132 wards.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 October 2018
PTI Photos (File)
outlookindia.com
2018-10-16T07:50:13+0530

The fourth and final phase of the urban local body polls in 36 wards in central Kashmir's Srinagar and Ganderbal districts has begun.

Polling began at 6 am and is slated to end at 4 pm.

In the final phase, the electorate will seal the fate of 150 candidates in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts. As many as 260 candidates will be contesting for 132 wards.

In the wake of the polls, security has been beefed up at polling stations, while checkpoints have been set up in Srinagar and Ganderbal, where vehicles and commuters are being searched thoroughly to ensure seamless completion of polls.

Among the three polling phases, maximum voter turnout was recorded in the first phase in Jammu and Kashmir (56.7 per cent), while least voter turnout was registered during the third phase (16.4 per cent).

The fight is between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Jammu and Kashmir's two major parties- National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Alliance (PDP)- have boycotted the elections over lack of clarity in the Centre's stand on Articles 35A.

Article 35A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting state government jobs.

Counting of votes cast during all four phases will be done on October 20.

