Best Restaurants And Bars You Must Try

Agent Jack’s Bar, Mumbai

Known for the unique cocktails and, of course, out of the world food, Agent Jack’s Bar is your place if you are planning to spend a quality evening with your friends. Oh, you can negotiate the price of your drink – you read that right! Customers are allowed to bargain prices of their drinks with a virtual bartender known as Agent Jack.

Customers can download Agent Jack's Bar app and offer any price for any drink. Agent jack responds via chat with quirky humour and even cocky comebacks. Isn’t that cool?

Conversations of the customers with Jack can be seen on the big screens in the bar and customers have to be wary to offer really low prices as it can be seen by all. This fun negotiation experience is what customers love.

Address: Ground Floor, Ghatkopar West, near Powai, Amrut Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086

Finch 2.0, Chandigarh

Welcome, New Year 2021 with the most exciting celebration at Finch 2.0, Chandigarh. An essence of inclusivity and diversity this place is where you need to be there to welcome in the New Year. Indulge yourself with mouth-watering delicacies namely Shami Kebab, Amritsari fish fingers with tartar sauce along with the divine cocktails by Asia's Magician of Spirits, Mixologist Ron Ramirez himself. Besides the unlimited sumptuous food and ritzy drinks.

Address: SCO 10 Back Lane, Madhya Marg, Sector 26, Chandigarh, 160019, Finch2.0. Chandigarh

Dragonfly Experience, Delhi

Are you a Manga Comic fan? If yes, then Dragonfly Experience is for you. Take your tipple game to a whole new level with these handcrafted cocktails based on the most iconic characters and their respective stories from Manga culture. That’s not all – the place offers delicious food – Tai Chi Chicken, Lebanese Eggplant, Fried Rice and Dandan Pork Noodles, Sushi Donuts are to die for.

Address: Dragonfly Experience, Worldmark 1, Aerocity Access Rd, Aerocity, New Delhi, Delhi 110037

Baljees, Shimla

Baljees, an iconic restaurant in the heart of one of India's tourism hotspots, Shimla has to be your place if you want to relish the best food. After serving culinary delights for over 60 years, the restaurant went for a break in 2018. It was indeed heartbreaking for its many fans and food aficionados around the globe. However, it’s back and ensuring that the guests get an authentic taste to take them down the memory lane and evokes a sense of nostalgia.

Not just the delicious sweet, but the restaurant also has many other dishes that have enticed the taste buds of its fans for decades. The legendary restaurant on The Mall was one of the oldest restaurants on the road.

Address: Circular Road, Fingask Estate, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh 171001

Karavalli, Bengaluru

The go-to place for south-west Indian coastal delicacies since 1990. Tucked away independently behind the main hotel building, Karavalli’s serene landscape includes cascading waterfalls, giant tamarind trees, lush greenery, and pink stone pillars against the backdrop of a traditionally tiled Mangalorean house. You may choose to sit indoors in an intimate setting or go al-fresco while soaking in the lovely weather of namma Bengaluru.

Address: Karavalli, The Gateway Hotel, 66 Residency Road, Bengaluru





