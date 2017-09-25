Farooq Dar, Army’s Human Shield In Kashmir On Polling Day, Had Indeed Cast His Vote, Says Police Report

A police investigation has confirmed that Farooq Ahmad Dar, the man Army used as a human-shield in Jammu and Kashmir alleging he was the ring leader of stone-pelters, had voted prior to being tied to the bonnet of a jeep.

Greater Kashmir reports that an investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir police has revealed it.

“During investigation, it came to surface that the victim Farooq Ahmad Dar cast his vote at polling booth in his native village, Chill. After casting his vote, he along with Hilal Ahmad Magrey left for condolence meeting to Gampora,” the report says, according to GK.

Speaking to Outlook in the aftermath of the incident that triggered widespread outrage, Dar had said that he had cast his vote on that fateful morning of April 9. “I participate in voting. I also voted in 2014. I want good roads for the village. After voting I had tea with my mother and left for the neighboring village for a condolence meeting,” he had said.

“I am not a stone-pelter. Never in my life have I thrown stones. I work as an embroiderer of shawls, and I know some carpentry. This is what I do,” Dar had said.

The report on the police investigation is said to have been submitted by the SSP of Budgam to DGP SP Vaid in August. The report also negates Major Leetul Gogoi’s allegations that Dar was leading a stone-pelting mob and that he was their ring leader. The 53 Rashtriya Rifles chief then used him as a human shield, and paraded him through the villages of Budgam as a cautionary tale.

The incident led to outrage by rights activists while the government later rewared Major Gogoi in May. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had awarded Gogoi with a commendation card for 'sustained efforts' on counter-insurgency operations.