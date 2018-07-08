Even Lord Ram Can't Stop Rape Incidents: UP BJP MLA Surendra Narayan Singh

BJP MLA from Bairia district Surendra Narayan Singh has triggered a controversy by saying that even Lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to the rising rape incidents.
"I can say this with full confidence that even Lord Ram will not be able to prevent such instances. This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched. It is people's responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the constitution," said the BJP MLA, when asked about the rising rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh.
Surendra Singh had earlier landed in a soup for making statements like "prostitutes are better than government staffs", and blaming parents and smart-phones for rising rape incidents.
In the recent past, he came out in support of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is presently in Sitapur jail in regard to the Unnao rape case.
Singh then said no one can rape a mother of three children.
"I am speaking from a psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," he told ANI, adding, "Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge,"
On that note, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in the death case of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped last year in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.
(ANI)
What the said MLA has uttered appears sound and logical in view of undeniable fact that NOBODY CAN READ ANYONE`s MIND AS TO WHAT HE IS PLANNING TO DO AND WHEN IS HE GOING TO EXECUTE IT ? Even after so much advances in the field of science and technologies, unfortunately, we dont have any such mechanism developed as yet which ccould read and asceretain, if any thing wrong is being plotted in one`s mind. Possibilities of crime to occur can be averted only when we have a clear hint of crime and the criminal. Then surely the criminal can be stopped from committing the crime. We ,of course , can educate the people on the moral studies ,ethics the values of relations. And for the purpose we c ertainly need to inculcate in our children the Good Sanskars ( Values ) in which unfortunately the new generation is lacking badly and lagging much behind.
