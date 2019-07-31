﻿
European Cricket League: For The Love Of Cricket, Please Watch Pavel Florin's Insanely Bizarre Bowling – VIDEO

European Cricket League player Pavel Florin does not care if people are laughing at his expense following a bizarre over in a match on Tuesday

Omnisport 31 July 2019
Pavel Florin's bizarre over drew attention online but he defended it.
2019-07-31T03:53:43+0530

It is not often you see an action as bizarre as that of Pavel Florin, who drew attention on social media with his unorthodox deliveries in the European Cricket League. (Follow Interesting Cricket News And Updates Here)

Florin – a nightclub bouncer by trade and the player-president of Romania's Cluj Cricket Club – stepped up to bowl in a match against Dreux Cricket Club in La Manga on Tuesday.

The Romanian, who is recovering from a broken leg, immediately became something of an online sensation with his slow, flighted and often wayward deliveries.

But despite going for 13 from his single over, Florin was still his side's second-most economical bowler in the 95-run defeat.

You can watch the full over below:

When told of the attention his over had gained Florin shrugged off any laughs at his expense, stating he is simply enjoying a sport he loves.

"Maybe some people say my cricket is not beautiful, or not effective," Florin told the European Cricket League.

"But I don't care, because I love cricket. And when I see the ball, I think I will take a wicket."

Cluj have lost all three of their matches in the inaugural 10-over competition.

