﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ethiopian Man Arrested For Entering IGI Airport Using Fake Ticket

Ethiopian Man Arrested For Entering IGI Airport Using Fake Ticket

The Ethiopian man told the security personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his mother, who was travelling to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
Ethiopian Man Arrested For Entering IGI Airport Using Fake Ticket
Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport
File Photo
Ethiopian Man Arrested For Entering IGI Airport Using Fake Ticket
outlookindia.com
2018-10-06T19:41:51+0530

An Ethiopian man was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area.

Z M Shibishi was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel as he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the IGI Airport on Friday, the official said.

The man, who holds an Ethiopian passport, was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area which is not usually permitted for passengers, he said.

He told the security personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his mother, who was travelling to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the official said.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and he was charged with alleged trespass, he said.

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Aviation IGI Airport National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 50 Killed, 100 Burnt In Oil Tanker Road Crash In DR Congo: Official
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters