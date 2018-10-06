Ethiopian Man Arrested For Entering IGI Airport Using Fake Ticket

An Ethiopian man was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area.

Z M Shibishi was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel as he was about to leave the Terminal-3 building of the IGI Airport on Friday, the official said.

The man, who holds an Ethiopian passport, was stopped and questioned while exiting the terminal area which is not usually permitted for passengers, he said.

He told the security personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his mother, who was travelling to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the official said.

The man was subsequently handed over to the police as his ticket was a fake travel document and he was charged with alleged trespass, he said.

(PTI)