Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Welcome Baby Girl; Shares Post

Pop star Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have become parents to a baby girl.

The news was shared by 27-year-old Malik on Twitter where he posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl's tiny hand clutching his finger.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

"Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," he wrote in the post on Wednesday.

While Gigi Hadid also shared a picture of her baby girl with an adorable caption, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," followed by emojis. The post is flooding with likes and comments from the celebrities and the fans.

In April, Hadid, 25, confirmed that she was pregnant during her appearance on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

The model said she and Malik were "happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support".

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They announced their split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance.

In January 2019, they broke up once again but got back together by the end of the year.

