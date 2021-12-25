Yearender 2021: Hindi Industry Celebs Who We Lost This Year

Bollywood and Television industry saw the deaths of some of the remarkable personalities like Surekha Sikri, Dilip Kumar, and others. The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla and Raj Kaushal left the fans disheartened. This year also witnessed the devastating demise of celebrities including Bikramjeet Kanwarpal due to COVID-19.

The absence of these stars is still felt in the film industry, and needless to say, their exceptional work will be remembered by generations. As we bid goodbye to 2021 and look back at who the Hindi film industry lost, this year.

Rajiv Kapoor

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, passed away in February. He was 58. Neetu Kapoor, wife of late actor Rishi Kapoor, was the first to confirm the news on Instagram. Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film ‘Ek Jaan Hain Hum’, but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which was Raj Kapoor’s last directorial venture. He went on to feature in films like ‘Aasmaan’, ‘Lover Boy’, ‘Zabardast’ and ‘Hum To Chale Pardes’. His last film as a hero was 1990''s ‘Zimmedaar’. He then made a switch to production and direction. His first production was ‘Henna’, directed by eldest brother Randhir Kapoor and featuring Rishi Kapoor.

Amit Mistry

Actor Amit Mistry, who was seen in shows like ‘Tenali Rama’ and films like ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’, ‘99’, ‘Shor In The City’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Bey Yaar’, ‘A Gentleman’, passed away in April, due to heart attack. The actor was also seen in the Amazon Prime Video original series ‘Bandish Bandits’. The actor was a prominent face in the Gujarati theatre circuit. His work in Hindi films like ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Ek Chalis Ki Last Local’ and especially his collaborations with filmmaker Raj-DK including ‘99’, ‘Shor In The City’ and ‘A Gentleman’ got him wider attention. Mistry also earned acclaim in last year's hit series ‘Bandish Bandits’ playing musician Devendra Rathod. His TV credits include the popular show "Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen".

Satish Kaul

Veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul passed away at the age of 74 due to Covid-19 related complications in April. He had featured in several Hindi films and shows and is remembered for his role as Lord Indra in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat". Kaul was admitted to a city hospital after he developed a fever six days ago, said his sister, Satya Devi. The actor worked in over 300 Punjabi and Hindi films including ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Aunty No 1’ and the TV show ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’.

Kishore Nandlaskar

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who featured in several Marathi and Hindi films like ‘Purna Satya’ and ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai’, died in April due to COVID-19 complications. He was 81. Nandlaskar was admitted to Global COVID centre in Thane last week after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Nandlaskar is survived by his wife and three sons. The actor made his debut in 1982 with Marathi film ‘Navare Sagle Gadhav’ and went to act in movies like ‘Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi: The Prediction’, ‘Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor’ and ‘Jara Japun Kara’.

Shravan Rathod

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away in April due to COVID-19 related complications. Rathod was 66. The composer was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19. He breathed his last in the hospital.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who has appeared in many popular films like ‘Page 3’ and ‘2 States’ and has also been a part of popular television shows like ‘Adaalat’, died due to coronavirus-related complications in May. He was 52. After retiring from the Indian Army, Kanwarpal made his acting debut in early 2000. His other movie credits include ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Aarakshan’ and ‘The Ghazi Attack’. On television, some of his noteworthy performances were in Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘24’, ‘Adaalat’, ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ and ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’.

Abhilasha Patil

Actor Abhilasha Patil, who acted in films like ‘Chhichhore’ and ‘Good Newwz’, has died due to COVID-19 complications, in May. Patil was in her 40s. She was admitted at a hospital soon after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and died. Patil has also acted in Marathi movies like Prawaas’, ‘Bayko Deta Ka Bayko’, ‘Te Aath Diwas’ and others. She is survived by her husband and son.

Raj Kaushal

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", featuring wife Mandira Bedi, passed away in June, following a heart attack. He was in his 50s. Kaushal is survived by wife, actor-TV presenter, Mandira Bedi and their two children, son Vir and daughter Tara. His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar. Close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

Rinku Singh Nikumbh

Actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh, known for her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana's ‘Dream Girl’, died due to COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Assam, in June. She was 35. The actor had come to her hometown soon after the first wave of coronavirus pandemic hit India last year. Nikumbh is survived by her mother and brother. The actor was last seen in Aadar Jain’s film ‘Hello Charlie’. She had also acted in TV shows such as ‘Chidiyaghar’, ‘Meri Haanikarak Biwi’, and few others.

Arvind Rathod

Veteran Gujarati film and theatre actor Arvind Rathod died at his residence in Paldi area of Ahmedabad due to age-related issues, in July. Rathod (83) was unmarried and had shifted to a relative''s place in Ahmedabad after leaving the industry in Mumbai some years ago. Rathod is known for his portrayal as a villain in Gujarati movies. He was also active in theatre circles and had tried his hand in Bollywood films as well. He worked in blockbusters such as ‘Agneepath’, ‘Khuda Gawah’, among others

Dilip Kumar

Beloved actor Dilip Kumar, known to generations of cinema-goers as the Bollywood's 'Tragedy King', passed away in Mumbai in July at the age of 98. The 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor had been ailing with age-related complications for some time and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar. The news broke after family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Kumar's Twitter account and shared the heartbreaking update.

Surekha Sikri

Three-time National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri died in Mumbai in July, following a cardiac arrest. She was 75-years-old. Sikri had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke, as per a statement released by her agent. Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was discharged after a few days. Apart from being known for her role in the daily soap, ‘Balika Vadhu’, Sikri has also been known for her performances in ‘Tamas’, ‘Mammo’ and ‘Badhai Ho’,, for which she won National Film Award For Best Supporting Actress. She was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, in the story directed by Zoya Akhtar, which released last year.

Anupam Shyam

In a tragic incident, Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who was popular for his role as 'Thakur Sajjan' in the TV show "Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya", passed away in a Mumbai hospital in August. Shaym had been admitted to the hospital last week due to a kidney infection. According to his friend actor Yashpal Sharma, Shyam died following multiple organ failure. He was 63-years-old. The actor is also known for appearances in films like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Bandit Queen’.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to prominence with popular TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13'. died following a massive heart attack in September, in Mumbai, at the age of 40. Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. He later appeared on shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi', 'Love U Zindagi' but became a household name with 'Balika Vadhu'. He also participated in reality shows, including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Ghanshyam Nayak

Veteran actor Ghanashyam Nayak, best known for his work as Nattu Kaka on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, passed away in October after a long battle with cancer. The actor, who was in his late 70s, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Arvind Trivedi

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, best known for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show ‘Ramayan’, died in October following a heart attack. He was in his early 80s. According to the actor's nephew, Kaustubh Trivedi, the actor had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last at his residence here in suburban Kandivali. The actor's other works, including TV series ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’ and the 1998 Gujarati feature film ‘Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya’, were also huge hits. Besides his acting career, in 1991, Arvind Trivedi was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was in the office till 1996.

Manisha Yadav

Television actor Manisha Yadav, known for playing Salima Begum in the Zee TV show Jodha Akbar, died in October, reportedly due to a brain haemorrhage. She has also appeared in the popular comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Yusuf Husain

Veteran actor Yusuf Husain passed away in October due to Covid-19 complications. He was 73. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the death of his father-in-law Yusuf Husain primarily portrayed father roles in films. He best remembered fir Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Dhoom (2004), Apahran (2005), Vivah (2006), Dhoom (2006), O My God! (2012) and Krissh 3 (2013), Raees (2017) among others. He also dabbled with television shows like Yudh. He will be seen in films like The Letters and Crazy Cukkad Family that await a release date.

Madhavi Gogate

Veteran Marathi actress Madhavi Gogate, who played the role of actress Rupali Ganguly's mother in the show 'Anupamaa', died of Covid-19 in November. Gogate was also well known for her role in the Marathi film 'Ghanchakkar' alongside actor Ashok Saraf. She recently made her Marathi TV debut with 'Tuza Maza Jamtay'. She has also featured in various Hindi TV serials such as, 'Koi Apna Sa', 'Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha' and 'Kahin Toh Hoga' among others.

Brahma Mishra

Actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra (36) who was seen in the web series 'Mirzapur,' was discovered dead in his Versova residence, in December. Mishra had been living alone in a rented flat for the last four years. There is no formal information on the cause of his death.