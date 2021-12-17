Will Adivi Sesh’s Next Bollywood Film Be A Spy Thriller?

Adivi Sesh, a popular Telugu actor, and filmmaker who will make his Bollywood debut with 'Major' will reportedly play a spy in his next Bollywood movie, according to sources. Adivi is currently involved with the post-production of 'Major' in which he will play 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

According to Adivi, the film 'Major' was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The story and script of the film were written by the actor himself.

The actor who is currently busy with post-production works of ‘Major’ celebrates his birthday today. Besides having a working birthday,he will spend some quality time with his parents. Despite the fact that his parents were there with him last year, they had to keep a safe distance because of a corona scare.

A source close to the actor says, "Sesh is right now running a very tight schedule. He is working even on his birthday. After the release of 'Major', he will announce his next two Hindi films. He is super excited to share it with his fans"

Prior to the release of 'Major', he has inked two additional Pan India Films deals. One proposal is a thrilling spy thriller, while the other is a remake of an Oscar-winning film. On these two projects, we must wait for official confirmation.

He is now working on the film 'Hit 2'. The following year, he made his directorial and writing debut with the film 'Karma'', in which he also starred.

Actor Mahesh Babu, Sony Pictures India, and A+S Movies are collaborating on the film ‘Major’. The film stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar and is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Babu will make his directorial debut with this film. 'Major' is set to enter theaters on February 11th, 2022.