Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Why JK Rowling Is Absent From The Harry Potter Reunion?

JK Rowling, the author of the Potter books and the creator of Hogwarts, is notably absent from the promos for the Harry Potter reunion episode.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling. | Instagram

2021-12-31T17:29:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 5:29 pm

JK Rowling, the author of the Potter books and the creator of the Wizarding World series, is notably missing from the Harry Potter reunion. It was originally presumed that Rowling's absence from the program was due to the studio's desire to avoid controversy around her alleged transphobic remarks.

However, it's possible that Rowling assumed her archival footage would suffice. According to Entertainment Weekly, her transphobic views had no bearing on whether she would appear in the episode. However, according to Entertainment Weekly, even her old material is utilised "sparingly."

Rowling has recently drawn the ire of transgender people, activists, and allies, many of whom have questioned the diversity of her writings. Her fans argue that even if her viewpoint is uncomfortable or objectionable to some, she should be allowed to express it. She is frequently referred to as a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist), among other things.

The cast members of the Harry Potter films, including the major three, have also expressed their displeasure with her remarks, indirectly.

Emma Watson tweeted, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, said in a long statement posted on The Trevor Project, “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Rupert Grint spoke to The Times, “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgement.”

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes will all appear in the Harry Potter reunion special, titled 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.'

Also part of the reunion are producer David Heyman and directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

