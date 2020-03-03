Why Is Priyanka Chopra Silent On Delhi Violence? Asks Actor Armeena Khan

Actor Armeena Khan, who is also very popular on social media with many things to say, recently took a dig at Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra for her silence on Delhi violence.

Slamming Chopra on Twitter for maintaining complete silence on the violence that rocked the northeast Delhi a few days ago, she said “Someone sent this to me: I wonder why Priyanka Chopra is quiet on the Delhi crisis and killings taking place in New Delhi? Or does her ‘Good Will’ only apply to Hindutva/BJP?”

Someone sent this to me: “I wonder why priyanka Chopra is quiet on the Delhi crisis and killings taking place in New Delhi? Or Is that Good Will only towards Hindutva/BJP?” pic.twitter.com/fDbB7B2UoR — Armeena Khan ðÂ¦Â (@ArmeenaRK) February 29, 2020

Khan's tweet prompted several users to take notice of the fact that the Goodwill Ambassador, who has earlier been vocal against Ayesha Mallik for labeling her as a 'war-monger', had nothing to say on the violence.

While several Twitter users agreed with her, others stated that it is not the job of the celebrities to look into such issues, but the concerned authorities should take necessary action.

“I agree with you but I guess we are somewhere expecting celebrities to do the work of concerned authorities. If any celebrity speaks on his/her personal wish, it is commendable but forcing or expecting them to tweet on our wishes won't be wise,” wrote a user.

Another user said that if not as a celebrity, she should have raised her voice against the violence as a goodwill ambassador.

Khan had previously tweeted on Kashmir issue in 2019, attempting to bring it into limelight for which she was threatened over her social media account being censored.