Wedding Bells For Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal; Date: Jan 24; Place: Alibaug

A Bollywood wedding is on the cards this year. Actor Varun Dhawan is expected to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal this Sunday, according to sources.

“The wedding will be on January 24 as per Hindu rituals in presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22,” sources close to the familu told PTI.

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to Covid-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo” alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

With PTI inputs

