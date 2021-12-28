Vijay Deverakonda To Share Multiple Updates On 'Liger' In Coming Days

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming multilingual film 'Liger' will mark his debut in Bollywood. The film's team has come up with a plan to release multiple updates ahead of new year.

The final leg of shooting for Deverakonda and director Puri Jagannadh's first pan-India project 'Liger', which also marks American former professional boxer Mike Tyson's debut in Indian cinema, is underway. Only a few days of shooting is left, which they will be completed in India soon.

As earlier revealed by the makers, 'Liger' will unveil it's first glimpse that will be out on December 31. The makers have come up with multiple movie updates that are as follows:

'The Big Announcement Video', will be released on December 29 at 10:03 AM.

On December 30, the film will have two revelations for its viewers. BTS (behind the scenes) Stills will be released at 10:03 AM and Special Insta Filter will be out at 4 PM. On last day of this year, first glimpse will be unveiled.

Deverakonda took it to his Instagram story to announce the same.

Deverakonda is seen taking a break, before going for the big fight in ring in the announcement poster.

The film is billed to be to be one of the biggest action extravaganzas in India, as it deals with the subject of Mixed Martial Arts and features Tyson in a robust role. Deverakonda and Tyson will be collaborating on stunt sequences. The glimpse is sure to offer a visual treat for action movie lovers.

In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Dharma Productions. Film producers Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film on a grand scale.

The film's cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha Khamphakdee is the stunt director. 'Liger' is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

The Pan India Movie releases theatrically on 25 August, 2022. Apart from Deverakonda, actresses Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishnan, actors Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu will play prominent roles in the film.

The sport-action film will have Vishnu Sarma as the D.O.P , Jonny Shaik Basha as the Art director and Junaid Siddiqui as the editor.