﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Watch: Street Dog Steals Limelight At Rohit Bal's Fashion Show In Mumbai

Watch: Street Dog Steals Limelight At Rohit Bal's Fashion Show In Mumbai

The street dog grabbed everyone’s attention at the fashion show when the models showcased Bal’s traditional collection.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2019
Watch: Street Dog Steals Limelight At Rohit Bal's Fashion Show In Mumbai
ANI
Watch: Street Dog Steals Limelight At Rohit Bal's Fashion Show In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2019-01-17T16:26:22+0530

 As Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty walked down the ramp at Rohit Bal's fashion show in Mumbai, the showstopper remained a street dog who stole the show.

The dog grabbed everyone’s attention at the fashion show when the models showcased Bal’s traditional collection.

Meandering in and out at the ramp for a few minutes, the dog was shooed away by one of the crew members of the show.

The showstoppers of the show were Bollywood’s very own hottie Sidharth Malhotra and actress Diana Penty.

Sidharth donned a black brocade printed velvet Bandhgala with floral detailing under a grey Anarkali which he pulled off fashionably with hair neatly pulled back. Diana Penty looked stunning as she walked the ramp in a white coloured dress.

On the big screen, Sidharth will next be seen in "Jabariya Jodi" with Parineeti Chopra and in "Marjaavan" along with Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Bal Mumbai Fashion Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Production-ready Yamaha FZ V3.0 Spotted; Gets LED Headlamp
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters