Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Friday, Sep 24, 2021
In the first full-length trailer for 'Spencer', an upcoming biographical drama about Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart looks at ease with the British accent as she channels the late princess.

Kirsten Stewart has stunned everyone as PRincess Diana in the trailer of the upcoming film, 'Spencer' which is based on the life of the late princess. | Source: YouTube

2021-09-24T10:57:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 10:57 am

The first trailer for the upcoming movie ‘Spencer’ based on the life of the late Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewart, was released on Thursday evening. The film’s premiere at the recently concluded Venice International Film Festival earned rave reviews, and the film has already generated Oscar buzz, with many predicting Kristen Stewart to be nominated at the 2022 Oscars.

The trailer depicts Diana and Prince Charles' chilly wedding anniversary and the Christmas celebrations at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, where Diana is doting on her children – Prince William and Prince Harry-- while being at odds with her in-laws.

The Queen is heard asking an assistant, 'Is she here yet?' at the start of the trailer, which has already taken a chilly turn. Then she's late,' while Diana, who looks frustrated, drives a fast vehicle, setting the stage for the coming fireworks.

The official “Spencer” synopsis from Neon and Topic Studios reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Meanwhile, "Spencer" stars Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins, and will hit theatres on November 5, 2021.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Outlook Web Bureau Kristen Stewart London Hollywood British royal family Prince Charles Art & Entertainment
