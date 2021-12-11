Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, ending days of anticipation. The pair turned to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from their wedding ceremony, which was held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur under high security and supervision.

The newlyweds have now reportedly headed back to Mumbai. A video of Katrina getting into a chopper surfaced online on Friday morning. The actress was wearing a lime-yellow suit.

The newlyweds reportedly returned to Mumbai. On Friday morning, a video emerged online in which Kaif is getting into a helicopter. The actress was wearing a light yellow suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday, December 9. The actors took to their official Instagram handle and made a happy announcement, along with photos from the wedding. Both Kaif and Kaushal wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Katrina Kaif chose a red bridal dress, while Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory sherwani, both of which were designed by the celebrity’s favorite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for around two years. While the courses of action and list of attendees for the wedding were carefully guarded, dear companions and partners of the couple, including Kaif's regular colleague producer Kabir Khan, his entertainer spouse Mini Mathur, chief Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3, and Thugs of Hindostan notoriety, entertainer couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were those who attended the wedding.