Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper

A day after the wedding, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai. A video of Kaif boarding a helicopter surfaced online on Friday morning.

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. | Instagram/ @vickykaushal09

Trending

Watch: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Head Back To Mumbai After Wedding In A Chopper
outlookindia.com
2021-12-11T14:05:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 2:05 pm

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, ending days of anticipation. The pair turned to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from their wedding ceremony, which was held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur under high security and supervision.

The newlyweds have now reportedly headed back to Mumbai. A video of Katrina getting into a chopper surfaced online on Friday morning. The actress was wearing a lime-yellow suit.

The newlyweds reportedly returned to Mumbai. On Friday morning, a video emerged online in which Kaif is getting into a helicopter. The actress was wearing a light yellow suit.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday, December 9. The actors took to their official Instagram handle and made a happy announcement, along with photos from the wedding. Both Kaif and Kaushal wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Katrina Kaif chose a red bridal dress, while Vicky Kaushal wore an ivory sherwani, both of which were designed by the celebrity’s favorite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for around two years. While the courses of action and list of attendees for the wedding were carefully guarded, dear companions and partners of the couple, including Kaif's regular colleague producer Kabir Khan, his entertainer spouse Mini Mathur, chief Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3, and Thugs of Hindostan notoriety, entertainer couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were those who attended the wedding.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Bollywood Celebrity Wedding Celebs Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

Amitabh Bachchan Compares His Instagram Fan Following With Virat Kohli

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Wearing Mismatched Sneakers After She Leaves For Salman Khan's 'Da-bangg Tour'

Watch: Alia Bhatt 'Stumped' When Reporter Hinted At Ranbir Kapoor And Asked If 'R' Is Lucky For Her

Ayushman Khuranna and Vaani Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Praised For Handling Controversial Subject

‘Tera Ghata’ Singer Gajendra Verma’s Tryst With Internet And Independent Music

Book Review | Lag Ja Gale: Indian Conventional Cinema's Tryst With Hitler

Sands of Time - Part I: The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Veterans Get New Lease Of Life With OTT Comeback

Bollywood Veterans Get New Lease Of Life With OTT Comeback

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Leone To Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa – Celebs Smashing Societal Stereotypes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Sunny Leone To Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa – Celebs Smashing Societal Stereotypes

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Good News: Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbaachiya Announce Pregnancy

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Read More from Outlook

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Efforts To Clean Up Delhi’s Air Must Continue Through The Year Not Just During Winter

Ashutosh Sharma / Delhi in winter is a nightmare come true for its residents. A gas chamber. A purgatory. A place where death comes slowly. One mouthful at a time.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Gabba Test: Cummins Hails Complete Aussie Performance

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins started his Australia captaincy reign with a facile nine-wicket win against England in the 1st Ashes Test.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement