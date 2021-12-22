Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma and her husband and dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their daughter, Ava Bhindi, in November this year. Since then, the actress has been enjoying a beautiful motherhood journey and sharing a lot of pictures of her daughter. She shared a new photo with her daughter Ava and it is adorable.

To note, she had shared the first glimpse of her daughter on social media on November 19.

The actress took to Instagram to share the post where she can be seen cuddling her baby girl Ava. She captioned the post as “Oh the bliss of motherhood.. aka the five minutes in between complete chaos (sic)!”

Recently, she had shared a picture of her daughter while taking a nap. She wrote, “Little Ava is 4 weeks old! And already out-achieved all goals! Even went from size 5x0 to 4x0! We are so in love with her! Even when she screams for boobies at the top of her lungs (with this training she might become a singer one day). Ahh the bliss of #parenthood who would have thought the human can survive without sleep for four weeks, and a lifetime to go (sic).”

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in a beautiful country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia, on May 15 this year.

On completing three years of her relationship in November, the actress shared a bunch of their loved-up photos and wrote, “3 years and a lifetime to go! It’s been the craziest roller coaster ride ever and I can’t wait for all the adventures ahead of us! I LOVE YOU!!! Best husband and daddy in the world (sic).”