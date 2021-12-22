Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter

Actress-model Evelyn Sharma shared an adorable snap with her daughter Ava Bhindi on Instagram. Have a look at the adorable mother-daughter duo.

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter
Actress Evelyn Shrama with her baby girl Ava Bhindi. | Instagram/evelyn_sharma

Trending

Watch: Evelyn Sharma Shares An Adorable Picture With Her Daughter
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T22:09:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 10:09 pm

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma and her husband and dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their daughter, Ava Bhindi, in November this year. Since then, the actress has been enjoying a beautiful motherhood journey and sharing a lot of pictures of her daughter. She shared a new photo with her daughter Ava and it is adorable.

To note, she had shared the first glimpse of her daughter on social media on November 19.

The actress took to Instagram to share the post where she can be seen cuddling her baby girl Ava. She captioned the post as  “Oh the bliss of motherhood.. aka the five minutes in between complete chaos (sic)!”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Recently, she had shared a picture of her daughter while taking a nap. She wrote, “Little Ava is 4 weeks old! And already out-achieved all goals! Even went from size 5x0 to 4x0! We are so in love with her! Even when she screams for boobies at the top of her lungs (with this training she might become a singer one day). Ahh the bliss of #parenthood who would have thought the human can survive without sleep for four weeks, and a lifetime to go (sic).”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi tied the knot in a beautiful country-style wedding in Brisbane, Australia, on May 15 this year.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma)

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

On completing three years of her relationship in November, the actress shared a bunch of their loved-up photos and wrote, “3 years and a lifetime to go! It’s been the craziest roller coaster ride ever and I can’t wait for all the adventures ahead of us! I LOVE YOU!!! Best husband and daddy in the world (sic).”

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Evelyn Sharma Mumbai India Babysitting motherhood Girls Child Care Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Priyadarshan: I Have To Change My Writing Style Now To Compete With Youngster

Rise Of Omicron Cases Forces TV Celebs To Cancel Their Plans For The Holiday Season

Gurpreet Bedi To Tie The Knot With Beau Kapil Arya; Shares Haldi And Mehendi Photos

Farman Haider Enjoys Playing Negative Characters More

Year-Ender 2021: Sidharth Malhotra To Kriti Sanon To Kartik Aaryan - Actors Who Made An OTT Debut

Sara Ali Khan Believes That Audience's Reaction Cannot Be Calculated Beforehand

Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Where To Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion In India? Here's All You Need To Know About The Special

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan

Kabir Khan Thanks Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As '83' Made Tax-Free In Delhi

Kabir Khan Thanks Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As '83' Made Tax-Free In Delhi

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No Proof Of Extortion, No Case Registered, Say Mumbai Police

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No Proof Of Extortion, No Case Registered, Say Mumbai Police

Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Why She Removed 'Jonas' Surname From Social Media

Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Why She Removed 'Jonas' Surname From Social Media

Read More from Outlook

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prohibited Christmas or New Year gatherings amid Omicron scare, even as fresh Covid-19 cases spiked to 125.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement