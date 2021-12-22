Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan

Actor Dhanush in a rapid fire round of 'Koffee Shots With Karan', was asked to pick between his first Bollywood co-star Sonam Kapoor and his 'Atrangi Re' co-star Sara Ali Khan. Have a look at what he says.

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan
Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush from 'Raanjahana' (left) and Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan from 'Atrangi Re' (right) | Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Trending

Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T20:03:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 8:03 pm

Actor Dhanush, in a recent chat with filmmaker and host of 'Koffee Shorts With Karan', Karan Johar, was asked who he felt was a better actor to work with, with Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor as his options. The actor, without a second thought, picked the latter. 

Kapoor and Dhanush had worked together on Dhanush's Bollywood debut film 'Raanjhanaa'. Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Raanjhanaa' was a romantic drama which  released in 2013 and proved to be a resounding success at the silver screen. 

Appearing on 'Koffee Shots With Karan', as part of the promotions for his upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', Dhanush was asked to pick between the two actors in the rapid fire round. When Dhanush picked Kapoor. To this, Khan jested and said , “Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my...”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 Dhanush then explained that Kapoor will be special to him because she was his first co-star in Bollywood. ''Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

Later, during the episode, Dhanush also confessed he was ‘worried’ if Khan could play the role of Rinku in 'Atrangi Re'. “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?’” he admitted. However, director Rai had reassured Dhanush.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Atrangi Re also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film is skipping the theatrical release and streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar 24 December onwards. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sara Ali Khan Dhanush Abhay Deol Akshay Kumar Aanand L Rai Mumbai India Film Bollywood Bollywood Actor Entertainment Romance Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Where to Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion In India? Here's All You Need To Know About The Special

Where to Watch 'Harry Potter' Reunion In India? Here's All You Need To Know About The Special

Kabir Khan Thanks Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As '83' Made Tax-Free In Delhi

Aryan Khan Drug Case: No Proof Of Extortion, No Case Registered, Say Mumbai Police

Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Why She Removed 'Jonas' Surname From Social Media

Oscar 2022: Beyonce To Compete Against Husband Jay-Z For Best Original Song

'83' Starring Ranveer Singh Is Yet To Be Watched By The Original Cricket Team, Says Director Kabir Khan

Oscars 2022: India's Official Entry 'Koozhangal' Out; Rintu Thomas' 'Writing With Fire' Shortlisted For The Best Documentary Feature

'Rowdy Rathore' Sequel Starring Akshay Kumar Confirmed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi To Be ED Witness In The Alleged Money Laundering Case Against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi To Be ED Witness In The Alleged Money Laundering Case Against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Kareena Kapoor Blames Saif Ali Khan For Spoiling Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Blames Saif Ali Khan For Spoiling Son Taimur

Tovino Thomas Pulled Four Different Looks For His Upcoming Superhero Movie ‘Minnal Murali’

Tovino Thomas Pulled Four Different Looks For His Upcoming Superhero Movie ‘Minnal Murali’

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Koushik Paul / India were more dominant on the pitch and scored when it mattered the most to edge out Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021. Get here the highlights of IND vs PAK.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement