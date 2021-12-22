Watch: Dhanush Says Sonam Kapoor Was A Better Co-Star Than Sara Ali Khan

Actor Dhanush, in a recent chat with filmmaker and host of 'Koffee Shorts With Karan', Karan Johar, was asked who he felt was a better actor to work with, with Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor as his options. The actor, without a second thought, picked the latter.

Kapoor and Dhanush had worked together on Dhanush's Bollywood debut film 'Raanjhanaa'. Directed by Aanand L Rai, 'Raanjhanaa' was a romantic drama which released in 2013 and proved to be a resounding success at the silver screen.

Appearing on 'Koffee Shots With Karan', as part of the promotions for his upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', Dhanush was asked to pick between the two actors in the rapid fire round. When Dhanush picked Kapoor. To this, Khan jested and said , “Wow, not offensive at all. I'm losing my hamper, I am losing my...”

Dhanush then explained that Kapoor will be special to him because she was his first co-star in Bollywood. ''Sonam because she was very special, she was my first co-star in Hindi films and a guy from the south coming here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very kind to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

Later, during the episode, Dhanush also confessed he was ‘worried’ if Khan could play the role of Rinku in 'Atrangi Re'. “To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?’” he admitted. However, director Rai had reassured Dhanush.

Atrangi Re also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The film is skipping the theatrical release and streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar 24 December onwards.