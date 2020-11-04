Vijay Raaz Arrested For `Molesting' Film Crew Member; Gets Bail

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz on Tuesday was arrested in Maharashtra's Gondia district for allegedly molesting a woman crew member during a film shoot, a senior police official said. He later got bail.
The woman approached the police with a complaint of molestation against the actor on Monday, the official said.
She alleged that Raaz molested her during the shooting of the film "Sherni" in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
An offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered against Raaz and he was arrested from a hotel in Gondia where the crew is staying, the official said.
He was produced before a court which granted him bail, said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia.
