Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Are Full Of Dance, Laughter And Love

Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram handles and shared lovely pictures from their Mehendi ceremony on Sunday

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday, December 9. | Source: Instagram/@anaitashroffadajania

2021-12-12T18:08:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 6:08 pm

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared photos from their mehendi ceremony, from their recently concluded three-day-king wedding festivities on Instagram, On Sunday.

 
 
 
While Kaif can be seen, dressed in a super pretty multi-coloured lehenga, She wore a heavy choker necklace and a matching maang-tika. It is evident from these pictures that both Kaif and Kaushal are extremely happy. In some of the pictures, we can also see Kaushal channeling his full filmy avatar and flaunting his killer dance moves.

 
 
 
Sharing these pictures, both the stars captioned the images as, “Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!” Fans flooded the comments section with loads of love.

The two tied the knot on Thursday and ever since the first pictures from their wedding made it onto social media, fans are in awe of the love between the two. With each passing day, the couple is sharing pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies.

 
 
 
Today, the newlyweds have taken to their social media to share pictures from their Mehendi ceremony and it is everything about laughter and dance. Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram handles and shared lovely pictures from their Mehendi ceremony.

After a long wait, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share their first wedding photos. On Thursday, December 9, the couple married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends at The Six Senses Fort, Barwara in Rajasthan.

A video of the couple from their Jai mala ceremony had previously gone viral on social media. The short film depicted the couple's elaborate wedding ceremony. It looked like a scene from a Bollywood film, with everything from fireworks to orange flags.

Kaushal and Kaif's three-day wedding celebrations began on Tuesday at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

(With Inputs From PinkVilla)

Outlook Web Bureau Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Rajasthan Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
