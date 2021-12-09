Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Are Now Husband And Wife; Couple Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared their first pictures from their wedding ceremony as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends at The Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif tie the knot. | Instagram/@katrinakaif

2021-12-09T22:04:21+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 10:04 pm

After a long wait, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share their first wedding photos. On Thursday, December 9, the couple married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends at The Six Senses Fort, Barwara.

Sharing the pictures, Kaif wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (sic)"

The couple took the scared saath phere (seven rounds) and completed the much-awaited wedding ceremony.

Kaushal also posted a series of photos with the same caption on his Instagram account.

The couple looks stunning in the photos. Kaif wore a Sabyasachi lehenga, while Kaushal wore a gold sherwani. In the photographs, Kaif is the epitome of the Indian bride. She finished off her look with a matha patti, nose ring, red chura, and long necklaces and earrings. The bluestone ring on her finger drew everyone's attention. It's possible that it's her engagement ring.

In no time, the couple received messages of congratulations from their fans and industry friends. Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neena Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar and actor Tiger Shroff were among the first to send their best wishes to the newlyweds.

A video of the couple from their Jai mala ceremony had previously gone viral on social media. The short film depicted the couple's elaborate wedding ceremony. It looked like a scene from a Bollywood film, with everything from fireworks to orange flags. 

Kaushal and Kaif's three-day wedding celebrations began on Tuesday at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

