What's The Net Worth Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are being married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Kaif and Kaushal will now be added to the list of Bollywood's power couples. Both performers have built a name for themselves by displaying exceptional talent on screen. Aside from cinematic productions, the actors also promote well-known businesses.

Kaif and Kaushal are doing incredibly well in their life, according to the Forbes India List 2019, which rates celebrities based on their incomes and celebrity quotient. They have been in the Forbes top 100. According to the list, Kaif made a total of Rs 23.63 crore in 2019, while Vicky too had a successful year, earning Rs 10.42 crore.

Katrina Kaif dropped two spots on the 2019 list, as her earnings fell from Rs 33.67 crore in 2018 to Rs 23.63 crore in 2019. Tropicana, Nykaa, Reebok, Oppo, and Xiaomi are just a few of the major brands with which she is involved.

According to Google, Vicky Kaushal was the most googled celebrity in India in 2019. 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was his highest-grossing film, grossing almost Rs 350 crore at the box office. Kaushal supports a number of well-known companies, including Oppo, Reliance Trends, and Havells.

In terms of films, Katrina Kaif has a number of projects in the works. 'Sooryavanshi', a multi-starrer, was her most recent film. She'll next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, as well as the upcoming instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise, starring Salman Khan.

'Sardar Udham' was Vicky Kaushal's most recent film. The actor will soon be seen in 'Sam', a biopic about Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are said to have gotten engaged around Diwali. On December 9, the pair will tie the knot in a private ceremony. The guest list is limited to close friends and family. Guests are not permitted to bring their phones to the main event, according to sources.