Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty, Nani And Other Telugu Celebs Offer Condolences On The Death Of Venu Madhav

Telugu comedian and actor Venu Madhav, 39, died on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital in Secunderabad. The popular comedian passed away due to kidney and liver-related problems at around 12.20 PM today, September 25th. Fans and celebrities from the Telugu film industry took to Twitter and paid tributes to the late comedian. Tollywood celebrities like Anushka Shetty, Nani, Sudheer Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej and others have started posting condolences on social media.

The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note over Venu Madhav's demise. She wrote, "Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #VenuMadhav garu had some fond memories with him from my first movie Super ..He has been one of the best comedians in the Telugu film industry with unique talent ,my heartfelt condolences to his family."

Mahesh Babu, who has shared the screen space with Venu Madhav, tweeted, "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Venu Madhav garu. May his soul rest in peace. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)