Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Varun Dhawan's Never Seen Before Avatar Revealed In First Look Of 'Bhediya' Poster

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by National Award winner Niren Bhatt.

Varun Dhawan’s Never Seen Before Avatar Revealed In First Look Of 'Bhediya' Poster
Varun Dhawan's first look revealed in 'Bhediya' poster.

Varun Dhawan’s Never Seen Before Avatar Revealed In First Look Of 'Bhediya' Poster
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T14:42:52+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 2:42 pm

The first look poster for 'Bhediya' has just been released, along with the film's release date. The film sheds the spotlight on Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon is also featured in the film.

The film directed by Amar Kaushik, which features Hollywood's premier effects firm Mr. X, is said to have amazing visual effects. Mr.X, a Technicolor Creative Studios award-winning effects firm, is known for its outstanding creature and environment work in the Oscar-nominated 'Love and Monsters' and the Emmy-winning 'Vikings.'

 
 
 
“Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history," commented producer Dinesh Vijan on association with Mr. X. Ever since we conceptualised 'Bhediya', we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale”. he added.

“'Bhediya' is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” says director Amar Kaushik.

The makers of 'Bhediya' are using visual effects to create a virtual universe. It takes time to create something this unique, and if sources are to be believed, the team does not want to expedite this complex process.

'Bhediya' aims to be a solid big-screen treat for fans next year, with the effects company behind 'WandaVision', 'Mortal Kombat', 'Hellboy', and 'Ad Astra' all prepared to bring 'Bhediya' to life.

Being Dhawan's largest production to date, the picture will now be released in theatres on November 25th, 2022 presented by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Dinesh Vijan
