Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Urvashi Rautela Becomes First Bollywood Female Actress To Receive 10 Years UAE Golden Visa

Actress Urvashi Rautela has achieved a rare feat by becoming the first Bollywood female actress to receive 10 years UAE Golden Visa. She feels grateful for this amazing recognition.

Urvashi Rautela | Instagram

2021-10-03T13:47:49+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 1:47 pm

In the past, many cine stars have been granted the Golden Visa by Dubai including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Sanjay Dutt, actor Suniel Shetty, singer Neha Kakkar, and recently filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Now, actress Urvashi Rautela has been also granted the same recognition.

Rautela is highly active on her social media and this talented beauty never fails to update her fans about her day-to-day life routine or related to her work updates. The actress took onto her Instagram to share this news.

The ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ actress uploaded a picture as she looked drop-dead gorgeous wearing a red Blazer Formal outfit paired with golden sleek heels and a blood-red lip shade. She posed happily with her passport in front of an orange-coloured Lamborgini. The overall view was very captivating to the eyes. Have a look:

Definitely, we can say that actress is on cloud nine and feels proud of achieving this successful recognition which is very rare to have in today's time.

Rautela is currently in Dubai as she is seen promoting her song ‘Versace Baby’ as she will also be performing in a concert opposite Egyptian Superstar Mohamed Ramadan. This will be the first concert of this actress where she will be performing after the pandemic rules were relaxed.

On the work front, Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio Studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ along with the Hindi remake of ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song ‘Doob Gaye’ opposite Guru Randhawa and ‘Versace Baby’ opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Rautela will be also making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film, ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

