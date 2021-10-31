Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar tested positive for the coronavirus. She turned to Twitter on Sunday morning to inform her followers of the situation and told them about having caught Covid-19.

Her note read, “I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities (sic).”

— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 31, 2021

She also said in her message that she is OK and is presently in home quarantine. She also encouraged everybody who came into contact with her to be checked.

Her supporters were spotted sending 'get well soon' comments shortly after she tweeted the update on her handle. One of the admirers wrote, “We hope you get well soon” while another follower wrote, “Take care & Get Well Soon.” One of the fans also asked, “How come after taking vaccines people are getting positive.”

Matondkar is well known for her roles in films like as ‘Rangeela’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Daud’, ‘Kunwara’, ‘Khoobsurat’, and ‘Dillagi’, among others. She is presently married to Mohsin Akhtar. She was last seen in the 2014 Marathi film ‘Ajoba’, following which she made a cameo in the song ‘Bewafa Beauty’ in the 2018 film ‘Blackmail’. Matondkar has judged reality TV series such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Season 2, ‘Waar Parriwar’, and ‘Chaak Dhoom Dhoom’, in addition to films.

Meanwhile, Matondkar recently spoke out in favour of actor Shah Rukh Khan following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan. During these trying times, she was spotted complimenting SRK's dignity and maturity.

— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 30, 2021

Matondkar and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on the 1992 film ‘Chamatkar’, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah. Matondkar also was part of the medley song in Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Om Shanti Om’.