Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Urmila Matondkar Tests Positive For Covid-19

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar took to social media to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Urmila Matondkar

2021-10-31T14:56:12+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 2:56 pm

Actress turned politician Urmila Matondkar tested positive for the coronavirus. She turned to Twitter on Sunday morning to inform her followers of the situation and told them about having caught Covid-19.

Her note read, “I've tested positive for #COVID19 I'm fine n have isolated myself in home quarantine. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately. Also humbly request all you lovely people to take care of yourselves during the Diwali festivities (sic).”

She also said in her message that she is OK and is presently in home quarantine. She also encouraged everybody who came into contact with her to be checked.

Her supporters were spotted sending 'get well soon' comments shortly after she tweeted the update on her handle. One of the admirers wrote, “We hope you get well soon” while another follower wrote, “Take care & Get Well Soon.” One of the fans also asked, “How come after taking vaccines people are getting positive.”

Matondkar is well known for her roles in films like as ‘Rangeela’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Daud’, ‘Kunwara’, ‘Khoobsurat’, and ‘Dillagi’, among others. She is presently married to Mohsin Akhtar. She was last seen in the 2014 Marathi film ‘Ajoba’, following which she made a cameo in the song ‘Bewafa Beauty’ in the 2018 film ‘Blackmail’. Matondkar has judged reality TV series such as ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Season 2, ‘Waar Parriwar’, and ‘Chaak Dhoom Dhoom’, in addition to films.

 Meanwhile, Matondkar recently spoke out in favour of actor Shah Rukh Khan following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan. During these trying times, she was spotted complimenting SRK's dignity and maturity.

She had written, “Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love (sic).”

Matondkar and Shah Rukh Khan collaborated on the 1992 film ‘Chamatkar’, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah. Matondkar also was part of the medley song in Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Om Shanti Om’.

