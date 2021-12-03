TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why

Actor Sunny Pancholi, who was recently seen in 'Balika Vadhu 2', says that being in the profession of looks, he is aware of constantly being in shape. However, he also reveals that he has never had to worry about gaining weight, thanks to his good body metabolism.

The actor often flaunts his toned abs on social media, inviting hundreds of compliments from his fans.

"For an actor it is important to be on a diet to look fit and toned. But I'm a foodie and I do not compromise when it comes to eating. I enjoy exploring new food. On an off day I love eating everything that is vegetarian under the sun. And I'm not at all worried about putting on weight, thanks to my superb metabolism due to my regular work out habit," Pancholi tells us.

When he is not shooting, the actor ensures that he makes the most out of his time.

"When I'm not shooting and mostly free I like to read a lot and I'm a nature lover, so sometimes during midnight trekking is also fun," he says.

Pancholi started as a production assistant of the Tv show, 'Mere Apne' and later made his acting debut with the show 'Behnein'.

He also had a stint in the Gujarati entertainment industry with the TV show 'Saavaj-Ek Prem Garjana' and as actor-writer-director of the film 'IMA Gujju'. While many television actors often take up reality shows for quick fame, he hasn't yet succumbed to the temptation.

He is confident that whenever he joins the bandwagon with his contemporary, the reality show will be full of entertainment.

"I feel that the reality in reality TV shows is just around 25 percent and 75 percent is completely fictional. But when it comes to entertainment , be it reality or fiction it should be 100 percent entertainment for me," says the actor.