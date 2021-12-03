Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why

The well known television actor flaunts that he is blessed with a good metabolism, giving him a chance to indulge in his favourite meals.

TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why
Actor Sunny Pancholi.

Trending

TV Actor Sunny Pancholi Is A Carefree Foodie, Here's Why
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T00:00:56+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 12:00 am

Actor Sunny Pancholi, who was recently seen in 'Balika Vadhu 2', says that being in the profession of looks, he is aware of constantly being in shape. However, he also reveals that he has never had to worry about gaining weight, thanks to his good body metabolism.

The actor often flaunts his toned abs on social media, inviting hundreds of compliments from his fans.

"For an actor it is important to be on a diet to look fit and toned. But I'm a foodie and I do not compromise when it comes to eating. I enjoy exploring new food. On an off day I love eating everything that is vegetarian under the sun. And I'm not at all worried about putting on weight, thanks to my superb metabolism due to my regular work out habit," Pancholi tells us.

When he is not shooting, the actor ensures that he makes the most out of his time.

"When I'm not shooting and mostly free I like to read a lot and I'm a nature lover, so sometimes during midnight trekking is also fun," he says.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Pancholi started as a production assistant of the Tv show, 'Mere Apne' and later made his acting debut with the show 'Behnein'.

He also had a stint in the Gujarati entertainment industry with the TV show 'Saavaj-Ek Prem Garjana' and as actor-writer-director of the film 'IMA Gujju'. While many television actors often take up reality shows for quick fame, he hasn't yet succumbed to the temptation.

He is confident that whenever he joins the bandwagon with his contemporary, the reality show will be full of entertainment.

"I feel that the reality in reality TV shows is just around 25 percent and 75 percent is completely fictional. But when it comes to entertainment , be it reality or fiction it should be 100 percent entertainment for me," says the actor.

Tags

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

Arslan Goni: Increasing Levels Of Pollution Of Every Kind Is Harming The Environment

Toni Collette And Anna Faris To Star In The Lead Roles For ‘The Estate’

Sara Ali Khan On 'Atrangi Re' Role: Important To Love Your Character And Not Judge It

‘Bob Biswas’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Shines, But ‘Kahaani’s Thrilling Deadliness Is Somewhere Missing

'The Matrix Resurrections': Will Keanu Reeves Choose To Follow The White Rabbit Once More?

Kangana Ranaut: Had The Police Not Been There, Then I Would've Been Lynched

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Arrangement Gets Reviewed By Officials From Sawai Madhopur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Share Glimpses Of Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Share Glimpses Of Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Fictional Movie Poster 'The Omicron Variant' Goes Viral On Social Media, Users Believe It's A Genuine 1963 Film

Fictional Movie Poster 'The Omicron Variant' Goes Viral On Social Media, Users Believe It's A Genuine 1963 Film

Rhea Chakraborty Calls Younger Brother A Warrior, Asks Him To Have Patience And Faith

Rhea Chakraborty Calls Younger Brother A Warrior, Asks Him To Have Patience And Faith

Kal Penn To Produce And Star In Basketball Fanatic Nav Bhatia Biopic Titled 'Superfan'

Kal Penn To Produce And Star In Basketball Fanatic Nav Bhatia Biopic Titled 'Superfan'

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC: India 2-4 Germany - FT

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC: India 2-4 Germany - FT

Koushik Paul / Bobby Singh Dhami and Uttam Singh scored the goals for India against Germany in Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement