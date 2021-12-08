After VicKat Goes Viral, Here Are Five Other Popular Couple Monikers Given By Fans

With the rise of stan culture and hashtag mania, no celebrity couple is immune to moniker mashups. The trend of meshing couple names has been a widespread and ever so popular culture. This trend began in Hollywood, with fans referring to Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Bennifer, and quickly spread to Bollywood. The latest addition to the same is for Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who are being referred as VicKat. Here are a few couple celebrity hashtags which have gained much traction.

Saifeena

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were one of the first Bollywood couples (if not the first) to have their names mixed up by fans, giving birth to the now-famous ship name Saifeena. The couple has been together for more than ten years and married in 2012. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have two kids, namely Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

SidNaaz

This couple hashtag needs no introduction. 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill and actor Sidharth Shukla made an adorable pair. Earlier this year, SidNaaz hashtag had crossed more than 7 million posts on instagram and had oftentimes been on trending lists on Twitter. Shukla passed away a few months ago but that doesn't stop the fans to guard SidNaaz's winsome bond and memories.

Virushka

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have had quite the Bollywood love story, from meet-cutes early on in their relationship to falling out and then patching things up, culminating in a surprise wedding in 2017. The portmanteau Virushka is probably more of a convenience knack than a cute trend with a story this eventful.

DeepVeer

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been fan favourites since they shared screen space in Ram Leela, despite the fact that they didn't officially confirm their relationship for a long time. Fans quickly picked up on the couple's love storey and began referring to them as Deepveer. In 2018, the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Nickyanka

Actress Priyanka Chopra's preferred ship name was Prick, but the fans' choice of Nickyanka proves that even celebrities don't always have a say in such matters, and the final decision is left to their adoring fans. Chopra and singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.