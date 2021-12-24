5 Hidden Gems To Binge Watch This Christmas Holiday Season

Christmas holiday is a season that inspires us about family, love, community, and selflessness. So don’t forget to cosy up with some brewed cocoa and enjoy some movies which are hidden gems. These movies are sure to get you into the Christmas and holiday feel. So here are some festive flicks to get you binge-watching in no time:

Sharing Christmas

Directed by filmmaker Peter Sullivan, this is a romantic film based on Stephanie Nichols who takes over the Christmas Shop. A property developer has bought the building and is terminating the retail leases to turn it in a prime location. Will Nichols be able to find help and also love from Michael Kilpatrick, who works for the developer?

Wonder

Starring actress Julia Roberts, actor Jacob Tremblay, actor Owen Wilson and actress Mandy Patinkin, this flick has been directed by Stephen Chbosky. The film is based on the New York Times bestseller. This movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters the fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

All About Christmas Eve

Starring actress Haylie Duff this is a must-watch. A New York high-society party organizer needs to decide at the last minute to choose between a career or a vacation with her boyfriend as her agency’s top client is throwing a party that she can organise. The movie revolves around whether she got on the plane or organized the party.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Starring actresses Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn, this is a story that revolves around the trio when their mother unexpectedly comes by for Christmas. Hosting and entertaining their own mothers while also creating a perfect holiday becomes a challenge for all these women from different walks of life, brought together for their love for family and Christmas.

Long Shot

Starring actress Charlize Theron and actor Seth Rogen, this is a very unusual pairing in 0the lead. The story revolves around a journalist Fred Flarsky who reunites with his childhood crush, Charlotte Field, now one of the most influential women in the world. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly between them.