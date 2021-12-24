Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

5 Hidden Gems To Binge Watch This Christmas Holiday Season

Need some help getting into the holiday spirit? Here are some hidden gems which will get you into the Christmas mood.

5 Hidden Gems To Binge Watch This Christmas Holiday Season
A Bad Moms Christmas (left) and Wonder (left)

Trending

5 Hidden Gems To Binge Watch This Christmas Holiday Season
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T23:56:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:56 pm

Christmas holiday is a season that inspires us about family, love, community, and selflessness. So don’t forget to cosy up with some brewed cocoa and enjoy some movies which are hidden gems. These movies are sure to get you into the Christmas and holiday feel.  So here are some festive flicks to get you binge-watching in no time:

Sharing Christmas

Directed by filmmaker Peter Sullivan, this is a romantic film based on Stephanie Nichols who takes over the Christmas Shop. A property developer has bought the building and is terminating the retail leases to turn it in a prime location. Will Nichols be able to find help and also love from Michael Kilpatrick, who works for the developer?

Wonder

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Starring actress Julia Roberts, actor Jacob Tremblay, actor Owen Wilson and actress Mandy Patinkin, this flick has been directed by Stephen Chbosky. The film is based on the New York Times bestseller. This movie tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters the fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. 

All About Christmas Eve

Starring actress Haylie Duff this is a must-watch. A New York high-society party organizer needs to decide at the last minute to choose between a career or a vacation with her boyfriend as her agency’s top client is throwing a party that she can organise. The movie revolves around whether she got on the plane or organized the party.

A Bad Moms Christmas

Starring actresses Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn, this is a story that revolves around the trio when their mother unexpectedly comes by for Christmas. Hosting and entertaining their own mothers while also creating a perfect holiday becomes a challenge for all these women from different walks of life, brought together for their love for family and Christmas.

Long Shot

Starring actress Charlize Theron and actor Seth Rogen, this is a very unusual pairing in 0the lead. The story revolves around a journalist Fred Flarsky who reunites with his childhood crush, Charlotte Field, now one of the most influential women in the world. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter and sparks fly between them.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mila Kunis Julia Roberts Mumbai India Christmas Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Struggles At Box Office, 'Spiderman: No Way Home' Continues To Soar High

Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Struggles At Box Office, 'Spiderman: No Way Home' Continues To Soar High

Naveen Polishetty All Set To Work With Anushka Shetty In His Next Film

Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Reaction When Astrologer Told She'd Marry Akshay Kumar

Ram Charan Says Only SS Rajamouli Could Bring Stars Like Jr NTR And Him Together In 'RRR'

‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ Song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Lashes Out At Sunny Leone And Makers

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Smriti Irani Shares Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shanelle Irani Who Got Engaged To Arjun Bhalla

Smriti Irani Shares Heartfelt Note For Daughter Shanelle Irani Who Got Engaged To Arjun Bhalla

Moving To Indian Hinterlands: How Narratives In Indian Titles Have Moved On From Metros To Smaller Cities And Towns

Moving To Indian Hinterlands: How Narratives In Indian Titles Have Moved On From Metros To Smaller Cities And Towns

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Christmas Together As Husband And Wife- View Pics

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Christmas Together As Husband And Wife- View Pics

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

BTS: RM And Jin Also Test Positive For Covid-19 After Suga

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

Jayanta Oinam / India were 272/3 at the close of play with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement