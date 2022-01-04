Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

The Weeknd Shares 'Dawn FM' Trailer With Release Date; Jim Carrey Thrilled To Collaborate

The Weeknd's album 'Dawn FM' will be released on January 7.

The Weeknd Shares 'Dawn FM' Trailer With Release Date; Jim Carrey Thrilled To Collaborate
Singer The Weeknd and actor Jim Carrey.

Trending

The Weeknd Shares 'Dawn FM' Trailer With Release Date; Jim Carrey Thrilled To Collaborate
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T18:01:46+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 6:01 pm

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd is preparing to release his latest album, 'Dawn FM.' The singer posted a trailer for the project three days before its debut, and it seems like it will be worth the wait for fans. The record contains enigmatic imagery, and they'd be curious to find out what it's all about.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Aside from some appealing rhythms and stunning images, the album also has some intriguing collaborations. One of them is Jim Carrey. Before the album's release, the actor paid tribute to the Grammy winner.

The Weekend is suited up in a black outfit in the teaser before being dragged away by mystery persons in black cloaks. As people bend down and rise up around him, he has even rotated around on a circular apparatus.

Related Stories

What To Expect In 2022: Top 10 Highly Anticipated Music Albums

One could then see him as both an ancient figure and his contemporary self, both of whom appeared perplexed by what was going on. There are two ladies, one in a red cloak and the other is a stylishly dressed lady enjoying a party.

The younger and the older versions then combine as we hear the words, "You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM. You've been in a dark for way too long. It's time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms."

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The singer termed the album as, 'A new Sonic Universe from the mind of Weeknd." The video has already received 6 million views on Instagram, indicating the level of hype for the album.

The names cited in the video as collaborators are Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never. While Quincy Jones and Oneohtrix Point Never are credited for the production, Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, reportedly have guest appearances.

The album's narrator is supposed to be Jim Carrey. On Monday night, the 'Mask' actor tweeted that he was listening to Dawn FM with his 'good buddy' Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd.

It was 'deep and elegant,' he said, and it danced him around the room. He also stated that he was 'ecstatic' to be a part of this symphony.' 

The Weeknd's album 'Dawn FM' will be released on January 7.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jim Carrey The Weeknd Los Angeles Singer Musician Music Rapper Music Video Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Baby Bump With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pic

Kajal Aggarwal Flaunts Baby Bump With Husband Gautam Kitchlu; See Pic

Inside Picture From AR Rahman’s Daughter, Khatija Rahman's Engagement Ceremony Goes Viral

Sanya Malhotra On Reuniting With Fatima Sana Shaikh In Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'

'RRR' Delay Due To Covid-19 Causes Makers A Loss Of Rs 18 Crore

Katrina Kaif Does A Vibe Check On Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal's Instagram Post

Ameesha Patel Talks About Rumours of Her Dating Faisal Patel

Sikandar Kher Set To Star In Film Based On Surrogacy

Harry Potter Reunion: A Personal Account Of An Avid Potterhead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Top Upcoming Crime Shows 2022

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 Recently

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Krsna To Collaborate With ‘Mexican Koka’ Hitmakers Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan

Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Did You Know? Arjun Kapoor's Acting Debut With Govinda In 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Was Cut From The movie?

Actress Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Actress Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Read More from Outlook

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Doomsday Is Not In The Future. It’s Here And Now

Ruchir Joshi / There is going to be no 'pralay' as we have imagined in our conceptions of the apocalypse as a single mythic event.

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: Thakur Fifer Stuns Proteas

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 202 in the first innings, India will look to dismiss South Africa for a low total. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Despite Narratives, Amazon Is As Indian As You’d Want A Company To Be, Says Amit Agarwal

Suchetana Ray / Amazon remains bullish on India despite narratives against its foreign origin, accusations of killing India’s kiranas and flouting FDI laws.

Advertisement