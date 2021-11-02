Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Television Celebrities Root For Made -In-India Products This Festive Season

For this year's Dhanteras and Diwali, many television actors are shopping for products made in India to support small home-grown business.

Television actors encourage fans to buy Made-In-India gifts.

2021-11-02T15:17:32+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 3:17 pm

As the country celebrates the auspicious festival of Dhanteras, everyone, including celebrities are buying something new to mark the occasion. Many television celebrities are going specifically for Indian homegrown products to make the festival of lights special for everyone.


Shubhangi Atre Poorey

Actress Shubhangi Atre

The actress, who is currently seen as Angoori in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', says, "Like previous year, this year too I'm making sure to buy any product that is made in our country. I'm Indian and at the festivals, I make sure to buy Indian products. Our country is no less than others. Indian handicrafts and decor are really very creative and each of them involves emotions of our culture and values. I'm saying No to products which don't give profit to my people on Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too joins the initiative to promote Indian goods. She says, "I prefer to buy Indian goods and boycott Chinese goods for my Dhanteras purchase and Diwali celebrations. I'm using lights and diyas that are for sure made and designed by our country. I feel when India has so much to offer us why we need to buy products made in other countries. In Fact the gifts I'll exchange with my people are made in India.``

Kunal Jaisingh

Actor Kunal Jaisingh

Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen in the television show 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', shares, "I'm happy that the trend continues for Diwali, it would clearly indicate that not only are Indian traders boycotting foriegn goods, but consumers, too, are losing the will to buy products that are not made in India. This is a great opportunity for us to brighten our Indian markets. I'm making sure to buy only Indian product on Dhanteras."


Mitaali Nag

Actress Mitaali Nag

Mitaali Nag, currently seen in TV show,  'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' also prefers Indian products. "The high quality products that are Made in India are my preference for Dhanteras purchase and Diwali celebrations. I'm avoiding purchase of any Chinese products be it machinery, decor or any. I feel Diwali is the time for love and celebration and during this time we share happiness with our people," she said.

