Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Swara Bhasker, Neeraj Ghaywan Send Support To SRK After Lauding Akhil Katyal's Poem About The Superstar

In the poem shared by Akhil Katyal, the poet lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s unconventional roles, thereby taking a sly dig at those who are targeting the actor amid Aryan Khan’s ongoing case.

Several Bollywood celebs have shown their support to Shah Rukh Khan | Source: Instagram

2021-10-12T08:20:07+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 8:20 am

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and actress Swara Bhasker have become the latest celebrities from Bollywood who have lent their support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, amidst his son, Aryan Khan’s arrest, after the two shared a poem by Akhil Katyal, which celebrated variety of characters played by SRK in his more than 30-year-long career. 

In the poem shared by Akhil Katyal, the poet lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s unconventional roles, thereby taking a sly dig at those who are targeting the actor amid Aryan Khan’s ongoing case.

The English translation of the poem reads, “Sometimes he is Rahul, sometimes Raj. Sometimes Charlie and sometimes Max. He is Surinder, he is Harry too. He is Devdas, he is also Veer. He's Ram, he's Mohan, he's Kabir. He is Amar, he is Samar. Rizwan, Raees and Jehangir. Perhaps this is why it bothers some folks that all of Hindustan resides in Shah Rukh Khan.”

As soon as the lines were shared on the micro-blogging site, many Bollywood personalities chimed in to appreciate Katyal’s work. While Swara Bhaskar tweeted a heart emoticon tagging Shah Rukh Khan..

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan also openly took a stand for Shah Rukh Khan amid the controversy. Moreover, Salman Khan was also seen rushing to Mannat upon receiving the news.

Aryan Khan's bail hearing was moved to October 13, Wednesday.  The star-kid was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which the court rejected his bail plea.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Shah Rukh Khan Swara Bhaskar Swara Bhasker Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood drugs probe Art & Entertainment
