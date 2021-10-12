Swara Bhasker, Neeraj Ghaywan Send Support To SRK After Lauding Akhil Katyal's Poem About The Superstar

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and actress Swara Bhasker have become the latest celebrities from Bollywood who have lent their support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, amidst his son, Aryan Khan’s arrest, after the two shared a poem by Akhil Katyal, which celebrated variety of characters played by SRK in his more than 30-year-long career.

In the poem shared by Akhil Katyal, the poet lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s unconventional roles, thereby taking a sly dig at those who are targeting the actor amid Aryan Khan’s ongoing case.

The English translation of the poem reads, “Sometimes he is Rahul, sometimes Raj. Sometimes Charlie and sometimes Max. He is Surinder, he is Harry too. He is Devdas, he is also Veer. He's Ram, he's Mohan, he's Kabir. He is Amar, he is Samar. Rizwan, Raees and Jehangir. Perhaps this is why it bothers some folks that all of Hindustan resides in Shah Rukh Khan.”

As soon as the lines were shared on the micro-blogging site, many Bollywood personalities chimed in to appreciate Katyal’s work. While Swara Bhaskar tweeted a heart emoticon tagging Shah Rukh Khan..

“Bandhan Hai Rishton MeinâÂ°Kaaton Ki Taarein HainâÂ°Patthar Ke Darwaaze Deewaarein

Belein Phir Bhi Ugti HainâÂ°Aur Guchchhe Bhi Khilte HainâÂ°Aur Chalte Hain AfsaaneâÂ°Kirdaar Bhi Milte HainâÂ°Vo Rishtey Dil Dil Dil Thay” Love you @iamsrk! Dil se. https://t.co/nhVTmKpyUE — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) October 11, 2021

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Sussanne Khan also openly took a stand for Shah Rukh Khan amid the controversy. Moreover, Salman Khan was also seen rushing to Mannat upon receiving the news.

Aryan Khan's bail hearing was moved to October 13, Wednesday. The star-kid was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which the court rejected his bail plea.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)