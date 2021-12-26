Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are no longer together. After meeting on Instagram, the two began dating in 2018 and were quite active on social media, displaying their love for one other.

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl.

2021-12-26
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 3:25 pm

Actors Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are no longer together. The actress verified the news on her social media accounts. She has been trending on social media since then.

She had previously shared a cryptic post following her split, and she has now shared another one. In her statement, the actress stated that being happy requires risk and is not simple. 'Aarya 2,' starring Sushmita Sen, is also doing well with the audience. It's worth noting that this was her first digital show.

Talking about her note, the actress penned, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!!”

She also included a photo with the message. She is seen smiling and posing in the photograph. The whole outfit is not visible in the snap, but her face is radiant, and her manicured nails are not to be missed.

 
 
 
As soon as she shared the post, fans dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “Such magical eyes.” Another wrote, “You are an inspiration for millions! Love you!”

On Thursday evening, Sen had shared a happy photo of herself and Rohman Shawl and wrote that while the relationship ended long ago, they still "remain friends." Her post read, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." They have also unfollowed each other on social handle. They began dating in 2018.

Sushmita Sen
