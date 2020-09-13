Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Are Planting Trees; #Plants4SSR Trending On Twitter

The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left his fans shattered. For so many days Twitter had #JusticeForSushant trending, however, this time #plants4SSR has been trending in India for a while. Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti initiated a planting campaign on Twitter urging Rajput’s fans to show support to the late actor’s dream of planting1000 trees.

She had tweeted about the campaign and urged everyone to participate and extend their support for the social cause, since it was Rajput's dream to plant 1000 trees. She tweeted, "And let’s not forget our tomorrow’s campaign #Plant4SSR. Can’t wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfilling his dreams."

And let’s not forget our tomorrow’s campaign #Plant4SSR. Can’t wait to see you guys planting trees for our beloved Sushant. What a wonderful constructive way to remember our Star by fulfilling his dreams. ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/AZAtkm2zj8 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 12, 2020

His fans are now participating in the campaign and are sharing pictures of saplings with the hashtag #plants4SSR.

Television actor Ankita Lokhande, who has supported Sushant Singh Rajput's family ever since the actor's tragic demise, also shared a picture in which she and her dog Hatchi are seen planting few saplings inside her Mumbai residence.

She tweeted, “Hatchi and mamma My partner In almost everything Planting plants It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream #plants4SSR".

Hatchi and mamma ðÂÂÂ

My partner In almost everything âÂ¤ï¸Â

Planting plants ðÂÂ±

It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream âÂ¤ï¸Â#plants4SSR @shwetasinghkirt @jainvick @vikirti @_mallika_singh pic.twitter.com/vvr2TJkEfb — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 13, 2020

Last year actor Sushant Singh Rajput penned down a list of 50 dreams that he wanted to fulfil during his lifetime. However, due to untimely death of the actor, many dreams were cut short. Among his many dreams one was to plant 1000 trees. On 14 september 2019, he had shared a list of his dreams on Twitter. The tweet said, "My 50 dreams and still counting," along with a numbered list of each dream.

https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-at-the-core-of-rising-farmers-agitation/360256

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine