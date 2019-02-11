﻿
Superstar Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Marries Vishagan In Grand Ceremony

This is Soundarya's second marriage. In 2010, she had married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar and the couple even have a son named Ved.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 February 2019
Superstar Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Marries Vishagan In Grand Ceremony
Superstar Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Marries Vishagan In Grand Ceremony
Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya married Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday in a grand ceremony that took place in the presence of the who's who of Tamil film fraternity and several bigwigs of Tamil Nadu.

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E. Palaniswami to actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan, it rained VIP guests at the wedding.

The list of guests included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others.

Filmmakers P. Vasu, K.S. Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the nuptial.

On Sunday, a sangeet ceremony was organised which was a close-knit family affair.

Also, videos from the functions have gone viral on social media in which Rajinikanth can be seen dancing to some of his popular songs.

Last week, the couple had a pre-wedding reception for family and close friends.

This is Soundarya's second marriage. In 2010, she had married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar and the couple even have a son named Ved.

In 2016, Soundarya applied for divorce with Ashwin and got separated subsequently.

Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films like "Baba", "Majaa", "Sandakozhi" and "Sivaji".

She made her directorial debut with "Kochadaiiyaan", in which her father starred, apart from founding Ocher Picture Productions.

Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut last year with Tamil thriller "Vanjagar Ulagam".

IANS

