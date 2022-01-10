SS Rajamouli Releases Theatrical Trailer Of Ashok Galla's Debut Film 'Hero'

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s nephew and actor Ashok Galla’s debut film 'Hero' being directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner is all set for it's theatrical release on 15th of this month on the eve of Sankranthi festival.

Film director S.S Rajamouli launched the Telugu trailer of the movie and wished Galla and the entire team all the luck.

Galla plays the role of a happy go lucky guy who dream to become a film hero. Thankfully, his mother is very supportive. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal essays the role of Galla's girlfriend. Actor Naresh is seen in the role of Galla's father and actor Jagapathi Babu essays the role of Agerwal's father.

Galla is seen in numerous looks and both cowboy and Joker getups stand out. Agerwal looks impressive as his love interest, wherein Jagapathi Babu and Naresh essay their roles aptly. Actors Vennela Kishore and Satya's roles add to the comic element in the film.

Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are the cinematographers of the film and Ghibran takes charge for curating music for the film. Production values of Amara Raja Media & Entertainment are high in standard.

Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer of the movie. The film also has A. Ramanjaneyulu as the Art director, Pravin Pudi as the editor, Kalyan Shankar and A.R Tagore as dialogue writers, Akshay Tyagi and Rajesh as costume designers and Vamsi-Shekar as the Public Relations Officer for the film.