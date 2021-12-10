Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

Since the trailer was posted, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with positive feedback. Tollywood stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Ravi Teja, and Pooja Hegde, among others, praised Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer
SS Rajamouli and poster of the film 'RRR.' | Instagram/ @ssrajamouli

Trending

SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T15:42:14+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 3:42 pm

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was unveiled in select theatres first and later on YouTube on Thursday. The fantastic look and performance of the principal actors have struck a chord with the audience. 

'RRR' is a fictitious story based on Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two Telugu freedom fighters. While Ram Charan will play Sitarama, Jr NTR will portray Komaram in 'RRR'. The trailer of the film has also gone viral amassing a staggering number of likes and views on Youtube in the timeframe.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, 'RRR' also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Rahul Ramakrishna. The film will release January 7.

Taking to his Twitter account, the director of the film SS Rajamouli expressed his delight that the film is garnering positive responses from the audience and even celebrities. The tweet also said that the whole team of 'RRR' is "overjoyed with the response."

Take a look at the Tweet posted by SS Rajamouli:

Since the trailer was posted, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with positive feedback. Tollywood stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Ravi Teja, and Pooja Hegde, among others, praised Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli on their verified social media profiles.

Here are the tweets shared on social media:

Overall, netizens have awarded the trailer a thumbs up, making the wait for the film even more difficult. Since July 2020, the picture has been awaiting release. Rajamouli's directorial project was placed on hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that theatres have reopened, 'RRR' will be released on Sankranti next year. It also has a great supporting cast, which includes Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, and Arun Sagar, among others.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau S.S. Rajamouli Alia Bhatt Ajay Devgan New Delhi Social Media Movies Tolly­wood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Becomes A Goldmine Of Hilarious Memes

Raveena Tandon: Today's ‘Great' Actresses Are Wary Of Coming Out Of Their Comfort Zones

Sushmita Sen Says She Has ‘Grown up’ Watching Madhuri Dixit’s 'Dhak Dhak'

Halle Berry Opens Up About Her 'Abusive And Alcoholic' Father And A Deeply Disturbing Childhood

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt And Anushka Sharma And Other Bollywood Celebrities Wish Vicky-Katrina On Their Wedding

Shah Rule: Hip-Hop Has Always Come From A Place Of Reality, Authenticity, Peace, Love And Unity

Rapper D’Evil: The Culture Of Hip-Hop Is Such That Everybody Wants To Live Life That Way

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Are Now Husband And Wife; Couple Shares Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio Calls His Film 'Don’t Look Up' A Gift To The Climate Change Fight

Leonardo DiCaprio Calls His Film 'Don’t Look Up' A Gift To The Climate Change Fight

Straight Outta India: The Evolution Of Indian Hip-Hop

Straight Outta India: The Evolution Of Indian Hip-Hop

'Harry Potter' Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Reuniting Like They Never Left

'Harry Potter' Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint Reuniting Like They Never Left

Ankit Mohan And Ruchi Savarn Of 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Blessed With A Baby Boy

Ankit Mohan And Ruchi Savarn Of 'Kumkum Bhagya' Fame Blessed With A Baby Boy

Read More from Outlook

Hybrid, EV Auto Lobbies Competing To Get Modi On Their Side

Hybrid, EV Auto Lobbies Competing To Get Modi On Their Side

Neeraj Thakur / EVs reduce energy consumption by 75 per cent over Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) while HEVs reduce energy consumption by 30-45 per cent over ICE without any external charger.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saifuddin: The Star Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement