SS Rajamouli Thanks Audience For Overwhelming Response On 'RRR' Trailer

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was unveiled in select theatres first and later on YouTube on Thursday. The fantastic look and performance of the principal actors have struck a chord with the audience.

'RRR' is a fictitious story based on Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two Telugu freedom fighters. While Ram Charan will play Sitarama, Jr NTR will portray Komaram in 'RRR'. The trailer of the film has also gone viral amassing a staggering number of likes and views on Youtube in the timeframe.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, 'RRR' also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Rahul Ramakrishna. The film will release January 7.

Taking to his Twitter account, the director of the film SS Rajamouli expressed his delight that the film is garnering positive responses from the audience and even celebrities. The tweet also said that the whole team of 'RRR' is "overjoyed with the response."

Take a look at the Tweet posted by SS Rajamouli:

Since the trailer was posted, Twitter and Instagram have been flooded with positive feedback. Tollywood stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Ravi Teja, and Pooja Hegde, among others, praised Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli on their verified social media profiles.

Here are the tweets shared on social media:

— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 9, 2021

CAPTAIN "R" @ssrajamouli you're on fire all the best to TEAM RRR!! — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 9, 2021

Setting the bar higher each time!

Setting the bar higher each time!

Can't wait to experience this visual spectacle on the big screen! #RRRhttps://t.co/zcEgfNnvc4 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) December 9, 2021

Am short of words to express this feeling … “goosebumps”

Am short of words to express this feeling … "goosebumps"

"adrenaline rush " are not enough to describe the mental state after watching this ….. @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan

https://t.co/QiVSUXdka6 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) December 9, 2021

Overall, netizens have awarded the trailer a thumbs up, making the wait for the film even more difficult. Since July 2020, the picture has been awaiting release. Rajamouli's directorial project was placed on hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that theatres have reopened, 'RRR' will be released on Sankranti next year. It also has a great supporting cast, which includes Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran, and Arun Sagar, among others.